The voice of public figures like celebrities and journalists remains important and impactful. And in India, they NEVER shy away from taking a stand. As the rupee on Monday fell to an all-time low of ₹77.44 against the U.S. Dollar, some of these influential voices pointed what needs to be said - rightly so.
1. Amitabh Bachchan
T 1140 -New word added to English dictionary : RUPEED ( ru - pee - d ) , Verb MEANING : move downward, (cont) http://t.co/Uo9P4SEbVR— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 31, 2013
2. Juhi Chawla
3. Vivek Agnihotri
May ur happiness increase like Petrol Price,May ur sorrow fall like Indian Rupee n May ur joy fill your heart like corruption in India.— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 24, 2012
4. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
It is refreshing to know that the rupee will get stronger at Rs.40/- per dollar if Modi comes to power http://t.co/OacZDXesGy— Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 20, 2014
5. Anupam Kher
Sab kucch gir raha hai. Rupaye ki keemat aur Insaan ki keemat. "Hum oos Desh ke Wasi hai Jis Desh mein Ganga Roti hai."— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 28, 2013
6. Sudhir Chaudhary
Rupee hits 61.59 against US Dollar, hits new low— Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) August 6, 2013
7. Riteish Deshmukh
And drops when the economy has gone for a toss .RT @yogiraj4: @AnupamPkher @Riteishd The only time Indian rupees rises is during the Toss— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 29, 2013
8. Ashoke Pandit
Dollar crosses rs.60.Thank u Mr.PM for leading the country towards the disaster.— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 26, 2013
We've known and seen them taking a stand and sharing their opinions, time and again - this is the India we know of.