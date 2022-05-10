The voice of public figures like celebrities and journalists remains important and impactful. And in India, they NEVER shy away from taking a stand. As the rupee on Monday fell to an all-time low of ₹77.44 against the U.S. Dollar, some of these influential voices pointed what needs to be said - rightly so.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

T 1140 -New word added to English dictionary : RUPEED ( ru - pee - d ) , Verb MEANING : move downward, (cont) http://t.co/Uo9P4SEbVR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 31, 2013

2. Juhi Chawla

The only way the Rupee can save itself is by tying a rakhi to the Dollar and saying "meri raksha karna"



Happy Rakshabandhan! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) August 21, 2013

3. Vivek Agnihotri

May ur happiness increase like Petrol Price,May ur sorrow fall like Indian Rupee n May ur joy fill your heart like corruption in India. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 24, 2012

4. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

It is refreshing to know that the rupee will get stronger at Rs.40/- per dollar if Modi comes to power http://t.co/OacZDXesGy — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 20, 2014

5. Anupam Kher

Sab kucch gir raha hai. Rupaye ki keemat aur Insaan ki keemat. "Hum oos Desh ke Wasi hai Jis Desh mein Ganga Roti hai." — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 28, 2013

6. Sudhir Chaudhary

Rupee hits 61.59 against US Dollar, hits new low — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) August 6, 2013

7. Riteish Deshmukh

And drops when the economy has gone for a toss .RT @yogiraj4: @AnupamPkher @Riteishd The only time Indian rupees rises is during the Toss — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 29, 2013

8. Ashoke Pandit

Dollar crosses rs.60.Thank u Mr.PM for leading the country towards the disaster. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 26, 2013

We've known and seen them taking a stand and sharing their opinions, time and again - this is the India we know of.