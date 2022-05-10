The voice of public figures like celebrities and journalists remains important and impactful. And in India, they NEVER shy away from taking a stand. As the rupee on Monday fell to an all-time low of ₹77.44 against the U.S. Dollar, some of these influential voices pointed what needs to be said - rightly so.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

2. Juhi Chawla

3. Vivek Agnihotri

4. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

5. Anupam Kher

6. Sudhir Chaudhary

7. Riteish Deshmukh

8. Ashoke Pandit 

We've known and seen them taking a stand and sharing their opinions, time and again - this is the India we know of.