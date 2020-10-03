The tragic rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras is an incident that has every Indian citizen's blood boiling. People from different walks of life have taken it upon themselves to raise awareness about #DalitLivesMatter and talk about how unsafe women feel in this country.

Recently, actor Vrajesh Hirjee posted a video on Twitter where he narrated Pushyamitra Upadhyay's poem 'Suno Draupadi shastr utha lo, ab Govind na aaenge.'

The poem speaks of the atrocities against women in Indian society, calling her Draupadi and asking her to stop waiting for someone to save her. Because nobody is looking out for her anymore, and she needs to resort to violence to take care of herself. A thought that resonates with us all right now.

Watch the full video here:

The poem has gone viral on Twitter, with people applauding the actor for taking a stance and raising his voice against the issue.

The way you recited the poem, it shows your blood is boiling , so is mine. Thank you for speaking up. 🙏 — Tua (@tua__maria) October 2, 2020

If these words of @vrajeshhirjee cannot be a propeller of anguish anger & pain against the heinous crime of rape, then we are DEAD https://t.co/kt4pt968mG — Saurav_Kumar (@SauravK1890) October 3, 2020

Very true. Draupadi ko shastra uthane hi padenge. Very powerful lines. Made me cry! Well said @vrajeshhirjee https://t.co/PgxvYeR19M — Koustab Halder (@Koustab_Halder) October 3, 2020

Know what? @vrajeshhirjee is a bigger man. At a stature...at a much higher level than our so called icons. They can't even imagine of touching or reaching that level. #JusticeForIndiasDaughters #DalitLivesMatter https://t.co/1f3y6MfHym — Rahul Mukherji (@RahulMukherji5) October 3, 2020

Not just Vrajesh Hirjee, people around the world are protesting and demanding justice for the victim of the heinous crime.