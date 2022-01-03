Jeff Bezos is in love, and if you follow him on Instagram, you've probably seen his new year 'crazy disco party' with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and others on a yacht that screams flamboyance.

Bezos was spotted having his own fashion moment with a patterned button-down shirt, tan slacks with matching belt and a festive pair of sunglasses.

Jethalal shirts >>>> Jeff Bezos shirt pic.twitter.com/ZYua0V8iIH — जयोस्तुते (@101stAccount) January 3, 2022

While his vintage 70's shirt grabbed all eyeballs, what actually drew us in are his sunglasses! I mean, Bezos is so in love that he doesn't even think twice about wearing heart-shaped sunglasses!

But is it for the first time that we are witnessing hearts on sunglasses? I think Salman bhai in tere mast mast do nain was the trend-setter.

Now that the millionaire has jumped into the bandwagon, all we want is Bezos bhai to sing taakte rehte tujhko, saanjh sawere wearing the same glasses for Lauren...

Just like Chulbul Pandey did it for his Rajjo. Is it too much to ask for?

After seeing Bezos bhai drawing fashion inspiration from Salman bhai, it's apparent that Bollywood's declaration of love in the smallest of details is supreme. So don't even try to convince me otherwise.

Bezos and Dabangg is the ultimate crossover that we didn't know we needed.

All things said, every masterpiece has its cheap copy.