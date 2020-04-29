As Irrfan Khan drew his last breath fighting a colon infection while battling his neuroendocrine tumour, the entire nation has been mourning the loss of one of its finest actors.

Angrezi Medium. The actor whose onscreen talent and off-screen down-to-earth personality stole our hearts was last seen making us smile and teary-eyed with his impeccable performance in

Looking back, Irrfan had uploaded a heartwarming message before the release of what came to be his last film, Angrezi Medium.

Unable to promote the film due to his ailing health, he recorded a message that gave us chills down the spine. With every bone of optimism in his voice, he gave us hope.

He bid adieu to the wholesome video by saying, "wait for me". Never did we ever think that Irrfan's last words to his fans would become the closing lines of this heartfelt video.

Irrfan'sF last words in the video gave his fans strength and assurance that he was positive and fighting his long term battle with cancer. Never in our wildest dreams did we think that this would be goodbye.

This heartwarming message is proof that Irrfaan fought like a warrior till his last breath with all the strength he had left. Watch his last words to his fans, here:

Irrfan's legacy will always live on in his movies. May his soul rest in peace.