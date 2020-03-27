Day 12 of social isolation — I have finished the internet. It does feel like that we have basically ended up

It does feel like that we've been consuming content at a frantic pace ever since we've begun socially isolating ourselves. And we're not alone. Even celebrities are in the same boat, scrounging up across OTTs and binging on their favourite shows.

So if you don't know what you should be watching, you can take inspiration from these celebrities and the shows they're watching.

1. Ranveer Singh

A great comedy-drama series, Succession on Hotstar Premium follows the life of the Roy family, owners of a huge media empire, where the patriarch is on his last legs and his children are preparing (fighting) for a life after their father.

2. Ronit Roy

Who doesn’t want to watch a Neeraj Pandey creation? After A Wednesday, Special 26 & Baby, Special Ops on Hotstar VIP seems to take the genre a notch higher. Copy that Ronit Roy!

3. Anurag Kashyap

Alex Garland’s “DEVS” is on Hotstar — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 22, 2020

Keh ke de diya... recommendation. Devs on Hotstar Premium is a spanking new techno thriller that has been garnering a cult following across the world. Alex's Garland's latest is about a lady, who is investigating a secretive development division of her organisation, a cutting edge tech company in Silicon Valley, which she believes is responsible for her boyfriend's murder.

4. Arjun Kapoor

Workout + Stranger Things. What a combo! The famous American series has taken the world by storm and gathered quite a following. With its exciting mix of sci-fi, drama and horror set in 80s America, the show has become a favourite of many.

5. Sorabh Pant

I visited 8 different amusement parks today...

... by doing a Westworld marathon on Hotstar Premium.



(Also traveled without any issues to Silicon Valley, again.)



How's your quarantine going? — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 20, 2020

Travel the (West)world with the internet. The Sci-Fi dystopian adventure show has become super popular for its plot & storyline. The themes that Westworld deals in are so relevant that you're forced to think about them at times in context of your own life. Another from Hotstar's extensive library.

6. Hina Khan

Edge of the seat? This show has gotten me stuck to my seat & at home today! #SpecialOps on Hotstar VIP is 🙌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/YuOWDj0SDc — HK (@eyehinakhan) March 22, 2020

And we’re back with the Internet's current favourite, Special Ops — which is now streaming on Hotstar VIP! Even Hina can’t take her eyes off the action and suspense.

All of this just goes to show that celebs are people too. So take a leaf out of their book — stay at home and maybe binge watch some shows. Which one are you going to watch?