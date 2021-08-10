From Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sarfarosh to Anushka Sharma in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, several Bollywood actors were in the movies that we have watched over a thousand times but never noticed.

Here are some scenes that might help you to remember.

1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Sarfarosh

Long before making a breakthrough with Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday, Siddiqui had a short role in Sarfarosh. According to a report, he received ₹500 for his one-minute criminal role in the movie.

2. Uday Chopra - Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Do you see the man who is cycling past Kajol in this scene? Well, that’s Chopra.

3. Zoya Akhtar - Kama Sutra: A Tale Of Love

Before nearly a decade away from making her directorial debut, Akhtar made her acting debut with this movie at the age of 25.

4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Munna Bhai MBBS

Remember the pickpocketer in this movie who stole babuji’s wallet? That was Siddiqui.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan - Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

We all know that Kapoor was the first choice for the role of the female protagonist in this movie. What we don’t know is the fact that some of her sequences even made it to the final movie.

6. Shahid Kapoor – Taal

Long before Kapoor made his acting debut with Ishq Vishk, he was spotted as a background dancer in this song.

7. Anushka Sharma - Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Two years before Sharma made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, she was seen in a billboard picture in this movie.

8. Ashutosh Gowariker - Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Long before directing movies, Gowariker used to act in television shows like Kachchi Dhoop and Circus. He was a part of this movie where he portrayed the character of Imran, a member of SRK's band.

9. Dia Mirza - En Swasa Kaatre

Right before a year of making her debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Mirza featured in a song of this Tamil movie as a background dancer.

10. Shahid Kapoor - Dil To Pagal Hai

Before making his debut in 2003, he appeared in this song as a background dancer in 1999.

11. Alia Bhatt – Sangharsh

Remember the chubby little girl who appeared for a short scene in a blink-and-you-miss-it scene? That was none other than Bhatt.

12. Remo D’Souza – Pardes

Now-famous choreographer and filmmaker, D’Souza acted in a couple of movies during his initial days in tinsel town. Here’s him shaking a leg in Meri Mehbooba song from the movie. He got his first entry in B'town as an assistant to choreographer Ahmed Khan with the movie Rangeela.

13. Daisy Shah- Tere Naam

Before making her debut in Jai Ho, Shah worked as a background dancer during her initial days. She was spotted in the movies’ opening song, Lagan Lagi.

14. Disha Vakani - Jodhaa Akbar

Well, you already know it if you are a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan. *winks*

We bet you are like ‘how did I not notice them’ right now.