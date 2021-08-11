If you're a Friends fan, then perhaps you'd be interested in knowing that there have been rumours of our most fav on screen couple dating. Yup. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumoured to be seeing each other!
You know what this means right? There is hope for all of us. And maybe, just maybe, it means that love really does win in the end. So, of course people are tripping over this piece of info. Take a look at how the internet is responding.
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating is the real life ending of Ross Geller and Rachel Green.— Alphina (@maleedus) August 10, 2021
He's her lobster 🦞 pic.twitter.com/Z9SDkNQfsn
checking twitter david schwimmer— kt🧚♀️ (@jensminnie) August 10, 2021
and jennifer
aniston are
dating??!/!.&/!. pic.twitter.com/B4opdvST3y
Hearing rumours that Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer are dating and it’s the fairytale Ending we ALL needed😢😢 i hope it’s true!!! pic.twitter.com/KNOOR3jJ9I— katie wardil (@KatieWardil) August 10, 2021
The world collectively losing their shit over Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer is honestly the best thing that’s happened all year 😂👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HwFPfjaBup— Abby (@xAaBbx03) August 10, 2021
Me when I heard that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be dating pic.twitter.com/5SeqdjaUD4— Asha (@declant4ever) August 10, 2021
me finding out about jennifer aniston and david schwimmer pic.twitter.com/ZUsPbgxCIo— emily ४ (@L4UFEYSONS) August 10, 2021
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are meant to be dating and I sincerely hope every word of this ‘source’ is true 😭 pic.twitter.com/poFpFs7p2z— Jessica Hope Evans (@jesshopeevans) August 10, 2021
Me: I need to stop being so dramatic about celebrities— !Megan! (she/her) (@morethanpilots) August 10, 2021
Also me: JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER ARE DATING HFIEHRHEHDH pic.twitter.com/AiyrzZXQ0x
When I open up twitter and see rumors about Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating without any solid evidence pic.twitter.com/zqcJ13T71n— JG (@jgisunfunny) August 11, 2021
Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer are rumoured to be seeing each other and we’re HERE for it pic.twitter.com/OMAGh51XsD— Inside Friends (@insidefriends) August 10, 2021
Me prematurely celebrating a loose rumor about David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston dating pic.twitter.com/KaYo2dXq6o— The Okay Gatsby (@KR24601) August 10, 2021
Nobody evil eye this!