If you're a Friends fan, then perhaps you'd be interested in knowing that there have been rumours of our most fav on screen couple dating. Yup. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumoured to be seeing each other!

You know what this means right? There is hope for all of us. And maybe, just maybe, it means that love really does win in the end. So, of course people are tripping over this piece of info. Take a look at how the internet is responding.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating is the real life ending of Ross Geller and Rachel Green.



He's her lobster 🦞 pic.twitter.com/Z9SDkNQfsn — Alphina (@maleedus) August 10, 2021

checking twitter david schwimmer

and jennifer

aniston are

dating??!/!.&/!. pic.twitter.com/B4opdvST3y — kt🧚‍♀️ (@jensminnie) August 10, 2021

Hearing rumours that Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer are dating and it’s the fairytale Ending we ALL needed😢😢 i hope it’s true!!! pic.twitter.com/KNOOR3jJ9I — katie wardil (@KatieWardil) August 10, 2021

The world collectively losing their shit over Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer is honestly the best thing that’s happened all year 😂👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HwFPfjaBup — Abby (@xAaBbx03) August 10, 2021

Me when I heard that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be dating pic.twitter.com/5SeqdjaUD4 — Asha (@declant4ever) August 10, 2021

me finding out about jennifer aniston and david schwimmer pic.twitter.com/ZUsPbgxCIo — emily ४ (@L4UFEYSONS) August 10, 2021

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are meant to be dating and I sincerely hope every word of this ‘source’ is true 😭 pic.twitter.com/poFpFs7p2z — Jessica Hope Evans (@jesshopeevans) August 10, 2021

Me: I need to stop being so dramatic about celebrities

Also me: JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER ARE DATING HFIEHRHEHDH pic.twitter.com/AiyrzZXQ0x — !Megan! (she/her) (@morethanpilots) August 10, 2021

When I open up twitter and see rumors about Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating without any solid evidence pic.twitter.com/zqcJ13T71n — JG (@jgisunfunny) August 11, 2021

Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer are rumoured to be seeing each other and we’re HERE for it pic.twitter.com/OMAGh51XsD — Inside Friends (@insidefriends) August 10, 2021

Me prematurely celebrating a loose rumor about David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston dating pic.twitter.com/KaYo2dXq6o — The Okay Gatsby (@KR24601) August 10, 2021

Nobody evil eye this!