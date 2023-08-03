A particular ad series has been doing the rounds on Instagram lately. It’s a part of a campaign for fashion designer Karan Torani’s latest collection Rafu: A Patch on the Fabric of Love. What we’re referring to is a series of videos featuring actors Adil Hussain and Sheeba Chadha, where they’re playing a married couple.

In the videos the couple are shown thinking about each other with fondness, all while also missing each other’s company. The clips discuss the course of marriage in the long-run, how sometimes responsibilities take over and quality time spent together dwindles – yet, that doesn’t change the love between two people either.

Take a look at this video for instance;

This is probably the best, in my opinion, among the ones I posted, a #KaranTorani clothes line campaign … Please let me know how you like it? #SheebaChaddha is Magical in it! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/8dMUJ98Cq2 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 2, 2023

Here’s another one, because not only are these so, so endearing, but also because they’re kinda soothing!

These mini films have made us all realise just how great Adil Hussain and Sheeba Chadha look together. And how much we want to see them in actual film now!

How can one not fall in love with something which has both of you in it @_AdilHussain – you two are such beautiful and gorgeous humans and its such a delight to see you in this. I have been a fan ever since this came out…. also, cant find Sheeba ji here 🙁 https://t.co/oBVIZuNFJt — Pallavi Pareek (She/They) (@PallaviPareek) August 2, 2023

Sheeba and Adil. What wonderful pairing! https://t.co/5WNKS9BdEz — Aparna Nadig (@aparnanadig1) August 2, 2023

This is so cute! Both these seasoned actors can convey soooo much with merely a glance/expression! https://t.co/Fq7C7o9NoC — Yögésh Leelā Pawār (@powerofyogesh) August 3, 2023

I’m in love with these short clips❤️. Honestly speaking I’m completely mesmerised with both of u☺️@_AdilHussain and @sheebachadha. Can’t help watching it again n again❤️❤️ — Ila Upadhyaya (@upadhyaya_ila) July 21, 2023

It is so soothing see two of you highly talented performers on screen together. — Winnie (@IamVanitawinnie) July 20, 2023

This ad series is such a beautiful representation of old-school love. We really need a film with these two in it. Because this campaign has brought out their chemistry so wonderfully. We don’t want perfection in love, we want to grow old and grey with someone that still thinks about us the way these two are thinking of each other.