Pyaar mein junoon hai, par dosti mein sukoon hai. Karan Johar made this idea the core premise of his romantic-drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, only to not stick to it till the end.

To comprehend the plot twists of the film is more mentally frying than watching the film itself. Strangely enough, The Weeknd got it right.

While there is no connection between the two, what strings them together is love and the disappointment of falling in love. Abel is anyway famed for releasing relatable tracks with each album and this time it struck the right chords with the Desis.

Recently, The Weeknd launched his newest album Dawn FM in which the titles of the songs reflect love, separation, insecurity and everything else in between.

A desi Twitter user was just sharp enough to stitch the tracks from his album together in such a way that it ultimately turns into the plot of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Plot of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil ft. Weeknd pic.twitter.com/bf5BK7DdbJ — Alone Musk (Rohit) (@rohshah07) January 10, 2022

Ayan, too, found his sukoon in Alizeh, unaware of his friendship turning into love, although unrequited. What followed next was his quest for love, budding insecurity, heartbreak and well, the love of his life getting married to someone else.

Damn, never thought this latest album of The Weeknd would give us a major Channa Mereya déjà vu!

