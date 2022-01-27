Although 99% of the time bumping into your favourite celebrity would catch you off guard, it'll still be a memory that you wouldn't miss a single chance to share and secretly boast about.

Tell me the strangest interaction you've had with a celebrity. — Lauren Modery (@Hipstercrite) January 24, 2022

How thrilling is the idea of randomly coming across a star? Until it doesn't turn out to be as dreamy or even borderline expected.

Twitter users are revealing their weirdest encounters with popular celebs that still make them facepalm.

Shirley MacLaine came up to me at breakfast once and asked if my hair was a wig. I said no, it was real, it was just my hair. She asked if she could touch it. I said, er, sure. She TUGGED it. Then she agreed it was real and asked what hair product I used. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 9, 2020

John Waters told me I was taking selfies wrong & needed more height. pic.twitter.com/7KRQq5Vis4 — Stephen Belcourt (he/him) #Pfizer (@StephenBelcourt) January 25, 2022

Willem Dafoe sang "get down on it" at me while bouncing up & down, while Marina Abramovic photobombed the pic. Also the photographer forgot to remove the lens cap (initially). pic.twitter.com/8UZMUpxyRn — Stephen Belcourt (he/him) #Pfizer (@StephenBelcourt) January 25, 2022

In the early 2000’s I saw @realDonaldTrump walk out of a suite at Wrigley Field right as someone hit a home run. He looked out, smiled, and started to wave until he realized people were cheering for the game and not him. — Benj Haisch (@benjhaisch) April 8, 2020

I was at a play starring Tim Curry (one of my absolute idols). After the play, he glanced at me, then started walking up to me (I’m a boring, middle-aged housewife now, but back in the day... 😃). I got so nervous I crawled under a row of seats & wouldn’t come out.



SO. COOL. — joann hess (@joannhe69142860) January 26, 2022

I was a participant in an NDTV quiz which had Ganguly as the QM. At the national quarterfinals, he was far too busy texting away, fucked up way too many times and spoiled the whole quiz. I was naturally bitter and went "chutiya admi Chappel sahi kiya ekdum" and he heard me lmao https://t.co/bTkZScDDa4 pic.twitter.com/LUnuC07HlQ — monkë (@UP16stanaccount) January 26, 2022

I was at a beach cabana and Brad Pitt approaches, tries to lean in & kiss me.



I definitely resisted, at 1st. But he was persistent so I gave in a little bit to see what it felt like. Then started to question should I push him away? How hard? What if he's like, really aggressive? — SorthNouth (@BrinoJason) January 25, 2022

I was in Hong Kong and Mariah Carey was staying my hotel. She and her gang got into the lift was in and when they realised was there she screamed at me and told me to “get f*ck out of my lift”



When I said no she pressed the next floor and ordered her bouncers to eject me. — Tales and Folklore From the Sacred Isle (@TheSacredIsle) January 26, 2022

We spotted Bill Murray at our grocery store once -- a few of us went to go see if it was him. He ended up noticing us stalking him, ditched us, & circled around so he could step out and SCARE/SURPRISE US, announcing, "Yes my children, it is I, Bill Murray." — Kat (@theinfamouskat) January 26, 2022

I saw Alec Baldwin at Costco and he was buying a gigantic tub of Vaseline and some prunes. He also looked like he hadn’t shaved in a month and was still in his pajamas. I then proceeded to see him at the gym once a week. Similar homeless look every time. — Brad Helmink (@bradhelmink) January 25, 2022

Sean Penn accidentally flicked ash in my face. He threw away his cigarette and apologised.



He then immediately took another from behind his ear.



He had one behind the other ear.



Man had 3 cigarettes on his face. — ＡＳＴＲＯ (@ASTR0q) January 25, 2022

I was 15 years old and on Pope J Paul II's plane back to Rome. But I had swallowed a ball of hash right before getting on the plane bc I thought the dogs barking at me had smelled it. Woke stoned out of my mind before landing, w/ the Pope staring down at me.... pic.twitter.com/abS1wDIRKd — Matthew Taylor (@M_Alan_Taylor) January 26, 2022

Met David Guest on a trip to Ireland. He joined our Curry club.

Weirdest thing was that the road we were on at the time had nothing around. But he pulled up in a car and got out. Like he was looking for attention. pic.twitter.com/4Hcb4qz9q3 — Such&Such (@SuchAndSuchDes) January 26, 2022

Richard Simmons leaned out of a car once to shout at me about how lovely my dogs were. I was picking up the dogs’ poop at the time and made a joke about it; Simmons said “we all have crap sometimes!!” It was very weird. — 🧋Crystal🧋 (@_Crystalosaurus) April 8, 2020

Crazy. Awkward. Embarrassing. For some, all the three together.