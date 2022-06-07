Love them or hate them, since their 2007 debut on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Kar-Jenner family has become a global, billion-dollar brand that has shaped social media. They have earned an equal amount of love and hate, and have provoked countless conversations about sexism, racial identity, body image, and mental health.

With their business skills and their ridiculous antics, family feuds, and iconic moments in pop culture. Here are some of the most ridiculous and frequently quoted things the Kardashian Jenner clan has said.

1. Kylie Jenner on seeing a pig

Omg, is that a chicken?

- Kylie Jenner

2. Kim K's emotional advice

I’ll cry at the end of the day. Not with fresh makeup.

- Kim Kardashian

3. Family support 101

Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister’s going to jail.

- Kris Jenner

4. Momager is a mood

I don’t have any cell service here and it’s making me have a rash.

- Kris Jenner

5. Wisdom from the older Jenner

Holding your pee is no way to live life.

- Kendall Jenner

6. Kylie must have been great at meeting an essay's word count

I feel like this year is really about like, the year of realising stuff… Everyone around me, we’re all just realising things.

- Kylie Jenner

7. Kim, sweetie...

If I was a man, I would want to know what it's like to have sex with myself.

- Kim Kardashian

8. The oldest sister is the best at fights

Have you ever put food up your ass? A pickle would be good.

- Kourtney Kardashian

9. This iconic tweet from Kim Kardashian

10. And to answer, "Why are the Kardashians so famous?"

There’s a lot of baggage that comes with us, but it’s like Louis Vuitton baggage; you always want it.

- Kim Kardashian

Love them or hate them, their quotes are an integral part of meme culture and social media today.