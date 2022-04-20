KGF: Chapter 2 is breaking several records. KGF star Yash is all over the internet for his stellar performance in the movie. Yash has a net worth of $7 million, and by the looks of it, it's only going to get higher. Let's have a look at what this $7 million net worth includes.

1. A luxurious duplex in Bangalore

After the success of KGF 1, Yash moved into a lavish duplex in Bangalore with his family. This house is situated in the posh colony, Prestige Golf Apartments, near Windsor Manor. According to reports, this duplex is worth ₹6 crores.

2. Range Rover Evoque

Among Yash's fleet of cars is an expensive Range Rover Evoque which costs around ₹60-80 lakhs. This beautiful car comes with an end-to-end sunroof making it great for people who fancy long drives.

3. Mercedes Benz GLS 350D

Yash also owns a Mercedes Benz GLS. It's a 7-seater luxury SUV powered by a 2987cc diesel engine which costs around ₹85 lakhs.

4. Mercedes GLC 250D Coupe

Mercedes GLC 250D Coupe, a 5-seater car with a long bonnet, is another one of Yash's luxurious car collections. The GLC 250D is worth ₹78 lakhs.

The KGF star also owns several other luxury cars like Audi Q7 worth ₹80 lakhs, BMW 520D worth ₹70 lakhs and Pajero Sports worth ₹40 lakhs.

5. Brand Endorsements

Yash is one of the highest-paid brand endorsers in the South Indian film industry. He has brands like Gucci Rush Perfume and Beardo, among others, under his umbrella. He charges around ₹60 lakhs for brand endorsements.

These were some of the things that contribute to the KGF star's net worth. Yash also has other income sources like the fee he charges for each movie, a share in the profits of the movie, etc.

