The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 is finally out. Kabir Singh co-stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor graced the KWK couch this time. While responding to Karan's questions, the actors spilled some beans and went on to talk about Kiara's relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.

The show's host Karan and Kiara's co-star Shahid teased Kiara for her 'alleged' relationship with Sidharth Malhotra throughout the episode. In the course of the recent segment, they grilled the actress until she hesitantly disclosed a few details about her romance with Sidharth.

Advani continued by recounting how Sidharth Malhotra and she first met before the two of them were picked for the same movie.

Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met.

- Kiara Advani

Shahid Kapoor commented that it is good to know that she recalls their supposed first encounter so vividly. Kiara Advani responded by saying that she would never forget that night.

As the episode progressed, Shahid and Karan also asked her about her wedding plans with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress continued by saying that she wouldn't divulge anything on the show when Kjo asked if she was ready for marriage at the moment.

I’ve always believed in the institution of marriage, because I’ve seen a beautiful marriage at home. I do see that in my life, but I’m not revealing anything on Koffee with Karan.

- Kiara Advani

If responses on Twitter are any indication, the audience has already begun to ship this new B-town couple and has nothing but love for them.

Make way—here comes another B'wood power couple.