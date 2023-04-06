Ever since Priyanka Chopra Jonas made shocking revelations about her experience in Bollywood, there has been a lot of discussion about the dark side of the industry. Even before Priyanka, many celebrities have called out the toxic culture of Bollywood over the recent years. So, can we ignore what happens to outsiders behind the curtains? No, we say.
This will make you believe even more so. Do you know Karan Johar once wanted to ‘murder’ actress Anushka Sharma’s career? We aren’t saying this, KJo had himself confessed it in 2016.
Film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani (@apurvasrani), who has worked in Aligarh, Satya, and Shahid, shared an old video of Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma on Twitter. In the clip, KJo publicly admits that he wanted to “sabotage” Anushka’s career during her debut in Bollywood. The actress can be seen laughing while sharing the stage with him.
During an interaction with journalists Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, Karan said, “I totally wanted to completely murder Anushka Sharma’s career (sic).” Referring to Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, KJo added, “Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what? You are signing her? You’re crazy? There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma’ (sic).“
“There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (sic),” the filmmaker said further.
Speaking about how his perception about Anushka changed after Band Baaja Baaraat, the K3G director said, “I called her and I felt like I owed her an apology and a compliment.” He concluded, “Apology because I felt so embarrassed that I would have actually ruined the graph of an exceptional talent and secondly, a compliment because I thought she was amazing (sic).“
The video is from the 2016 JIO Mami in which KJo had accompanied Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actresses Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
What a sad reality of Bollywood it is.