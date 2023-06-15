Dimple Kapadia has always been known as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. However, her career has also been an inspiration for many women, specifically when there’s a ‘shelf-life’ associated with them in the fashion and entertainment industry. And the actress recently shared how some of its credit goes to her daughter, Twinkle Khanna.

In a recent interview, she shared that she was once complaining about work to Twinkle. She added that it requires stepping out of her comfort zone and that can be exhausting. On the other hand, people often question why she “still” chooses to work and see herself on the big screen. So, when she talked to her daughter about it, she insisted her to work for herself.

Dimple Kapadia added that Twinkle Khanna was very blunt, in saying that if she needed money, then she needed to work for it. And while it may sound too real, it’s exactly the kind of push we need at times, specifically when our decisions get affected by what people think.

“Twinkle just looked at me and said, ‘You need money?’ I said, ‘yes’. She said, ‘Then keep your vanity at home and go to work’. That was it, it was as blunt as that.” Dimple Kapadia

Now, we can’t wait to see more of her on-screen.