When Dimple Kapadia bagged a role in legendary director Christopher Nolan's Tenet, it was a moment of pride for all Indian cinema lovers.

And with the movie's select release in some parts of the world, the appreciation for the veteran Indian actor is just pouring in more.

Dimple, who plays the role of Priya in the espionage drama, has been getting rave reviews for her performance not just from Indians but people all over the world.

TENET’s Dimple Kapadia is such a regal presence. Holy smokes the woman exudes regality and her performance was nothing short of majestic!!! Would loooove to see her in the MCU one day! #tenet — Ronnie. (@ronniejupiter) August 28, 2020

Led by actor Sonam Kapoor, here are some tweets on Dimple Kapadia's excellent acting skills and screen presence.

So I went to watch tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps.… https://t.co/oaa2TodLDd — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 30, 2020

Dimple Kapadia in #TenetMovie is impeccable.



🔥🔥🔥 — Tony Khan (@marketingdude) August 29, 2020

That time of the year again where Nolan makes a movie that everyone pretends to understand and love . But hey mad props to Dimple Kapadia tho. You go queen #Tenet — Ranjini (@roshogollastan) August 31, 2020

John David Washington and Dimple Kapadia blew my mind with their acting skills.

I wish they had more scenes in the film.

They have a great chemistry as performers.

I liked their conversations scenes.

Engaging, thrilling and complex movie by Christopher Nolan.#Tenet@TENETFilm pic.twitter.com/Hlh7zTQF0M — Iyan Amjad (@IyanAmjad) August 30, 2020

P.S. Forgot to mention one of my all time favorite Dimple Kapadia. That woman is really ageing like a fine wine and what an actress, it was amazing to see her in big Hollywood blockbuster. — Monty Fan (@No1_MontyFan) August 30, 2020

I don’t think enough people are talking about Dimple Kapadia in #Tenet she really killed it and had a bigger role than I expected pic.twitter.com/wqU8mX7XdO — 𝕝𝕛𝕨𝕣 • Lewis (@ljwr_) August 27, 2020

#Tenet is the future of film. Proof that diverse casting is powerful. It has all the Christopher Nolan elements you’d expect but what stands out is seeing a black lead & an Indian woman in strong roles in a Hollywood blockbuster - Dimple Kapadia no less playing an arms dealer 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hbfNSLsx1J — Momtaz Begum-Hossain 🌈 (@TheCraftCafe) August 25, 2020

I just watched Tenet. I genuinely have no idea what was going on. If you asked me to tell you what the film was about, I wouldn’t be able to. Despite that, man I enjoyed the ride! Also, Dimple Kapadia has incredible screen presence and leaves a lasting impact! 👏🏽 — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) August 24, 2020

From Raj Kapoor to Christopher Nolan. What a journey it’s been for Dimple Kapadia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qjMm59TyU0 — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) August 26, 2020

John David Washington. R Pats. Dimple Kapadia. pic.twitter.com/rksupjsg8d — Emma Von Cooper (@em_cooper) August 29, 2020

For Dimple Kapadia Ji’s Hollywood Nolan debut ! Big up , moment of pride 💕 https://t.co/0WA4RI4kHN pic.twitter.com/fCZjbl7dEp — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 31, 2020

John David Washington is an absolute STAR!! He more than holds his own with everyone on screen. But has anyone else noticed what an absolute SCENE STEALER Dimple Kapadia is? She’s utterly brilliant here! #TENET — Gorilla Thinks 🦍 (@Gorilla_Thinks) August 28, 2020

In general, Tenet, which also features Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki as cast members, has opened to mixed reviews.

Dimple, you have made us so proud.