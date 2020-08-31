When Dimple Kapadia bagged a role in legendary director Christopher Nolan's Tenet, it was a moment of pride for all Indian cinema lovers. 

And with the movie's select release in some parts of the world, the appreciation for the veteran Indian actor is just pouring in more. 

Dimple, who plays the role of Priya in the espionage drama, has been getting rave reviews for her performance not just from Indians but people all over the world. 

Led by actor Sonam Kapoor, here are some tweets on Dimple Kapadia's excellent acting skills and screen presence. 

In general, Tenet, which also features Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki as cast members, has opened to mixed reviews. 

Dimple, you have made us so proud. 