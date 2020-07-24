The wait is finally over! Late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara', directed by Mukesh Chhabra, is all set to release today (24th July 2020).

The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for subscribers and non-subscribers at 7:30 PM.

People all around the world, especially, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been eagerly waiting for the release of 'Dil Bechara'. This will be the last time that we will see the late actor light up our screens. So, it's going to be quite emotional for most of us.

'Dil Bechara' is based on John Green's best-selling novel 'The Fault In Our Stars'. The film follows the story of Kizzie (Sanjana Sanghi), a cancer patient who meets Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput), who is a cancer survivor. Kizzie's life changes for the better after she meets Manny.

The film's trailer was very well received. Cinephiles are thrilled and excited to watch the story unfold on their screens. If you still haven't, you can watch the trailer here: