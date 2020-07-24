The wait is finally over! Late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara', directed by Mukesh Chhabra, is all set to release today (24th July 2020).
The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for subscribers and non-subscribers at 7:30 PM.
We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput ❤️ Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST). @arrahman @sanjanasanghi96 @sahilvaid24 @swastikamukherjee13 @saswatachatterjeeofficial #SaifAliKhan @shashankkhaitan @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia @mukeshchhabracc repost and share if you can ❤️🤗
'Dil Bechara' is based on John Green's best-selling novel 'The Fault In Our Stars'. The film follows the story of Kizzie (Sanjana Sanghi), a cancer patient who meets Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput), who is a cancer survivor. Kizzie's life changes for the better after she meets Manny.
The film's trailer was very well received. Cinephiles are thrilled and excited to watch the story unfold on their screens. If you still haven't, you can watch the trailer here: