Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You Which Famous Bollywood Female Character You Are Most Like

We all love that *main character energy* when we are walking on the pavement, a soft breeze is blowing and leaves are falling. Doesn't it feel like you're the protagonist in a movie who is just going about her daily life and some interesting story curve is on the way?
But the question is, which character are you? Take this quiz and we'll help you with your imaginary movie, as you swing your bag and hum a tune under the tree on the sidewalk.
1. How do you describe your style?
2. You would describe your priorities as:
3. How do you spend your day off?
4. Pick your ideal vacation.
5. Pick a theme song.
6. How would you describe your lifestyle as?
7. What is your dream job?
8. How would your friends describe you?
9. What is your element according to you?
via Medium
10. Your ideal date is:
11. If we had an apocalypse today, what would you do?
And here comes the results!
Result