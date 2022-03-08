Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You Which Famous Bollywood Female Character You Are Most Like

We all love that *main character energy* when we are walking on the pavement, a soft breeze is blowing and leaves are falling. Doesn't it feel like you're the protagonist in a movie who is just going about her daily life and some interesting story curve is on the way?

But the question is, which character are you? Take this quiz and we'll help you with your imaginary movie, as you swing your bag and hum a tune under the tree on the sidewalk.

1. How do you describe your style? via GIPHY I buy stuff that's currently in fashion, taking inspiration from Vogue and Cosmo: I love to look the best! As layering is my style, I love to wear a denim jacket or a shrug with my outfit. Breezy kurtis, wide palazzos and cotton shirts: I love that everyday fashion look Trendy, western outfits are my go-to choice: be it a flared dress, ripped jeans & spaghetti tops

2. You would describe your priorities as: via GIPHY Career. I want to achieve my goals. A balance between my personal life, family and career Academics and professional life, but I do wish I could chill more Me, duh. Looking gorgeous, feeling gorgeous!

3. How do you spend your day off? via GIPHY Shopping Relaxing and reading Doing household chores as that pile of laundry is staring at me! Finishing my work

4. Pick your ideal vacation. via GIPHY A partying spree in Las Vegas, with clubbing, casinos and lots of booze! A trekking trip to the mountains, with bonfire, music and my close friends Ancient ruins, with all its vibrancy and *feels* Paris, of course: I can walk around peacefully and can even party when I feel like

5. Pick a theme song. via GIPHY 7 Rings by Ariana Grande La Vie En Rose by Édith Piaf Ours by Taylor Swift Rebel Girls by Bikini Kill

6. How would you describe your lifestyle as? via GIPHY Individualistic and independent Simple, comfortable and home-oriented Posh and lavish: I always end up spending more than I should Minimalist and focused

7. What is your dream job? via GIPHY Doctor or engineer: yehi suna hai ghar par A stable job in the corporate industry The creative industry calls for me: artist, writer, content creator Fashion model or actress: something in the glamour industry

8. How would your friends describe you? via GIPHY Has a focused, motivated, practical and sorted personality: can be trusted with important work Is career-driven, can be short-tempered at times, but is a really nice person to be with Has always been focused on professional and academic life, but is really optimistic and fun when you get closer The most fun-loving and bubbly person in the group, is always up for hanging out

9. What is your element according to you? via Medium Fire Earth Water Air

10. Your ideal date is: via GIPHY A candle-light dinner in a posh restaurant A home-cooked dinner date Binge-watching and pizza in bed A cute, casual date in a cozy cafe