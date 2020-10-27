Which Badass Mirzapur Character Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Mirzapur 2 has so many characters that there's one for each one of us. Let's find out who you are.
1. What's your morning workout routine in the pandemic?
2. What was your role in school team projects?
3. Pick your favourite hobby.
4. If you had ₹1 crore, what would you do?
5. What's your go-to alcohol?
6. How do you approach someone you like?
7. What's your prominent personality trait from the following?
8. What do you think of love?
9. If you were granted one superpower, what would it be?
10. What do you do when you see your friends in trouble?
Result