Tobey Or Tom? Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You Which Spider-Man You're Most Like

If you're a Spider-Man fan, then we're sure you've watched all the movies, each with different actors in it. And if that is the case, then you've probably debated with yourself or at the very least subtly wondered, which version is your favourite?

Perhaps, the version of Spider-Man that you are like the most, could also be your favourite? And if you want to find out which one that is, take this quiz ASAP.

1. Who would you rather ask out on a date? via GIPHY That classmate of yours who loves science, and looks really cute in glasses. The total fashionista, who may have a future in modelling or acting. A friend, who is super chill, smart, and witty AF.

2. If you got the chance to put a school/college bully in their place, how would you do it? via YouTube I would tell them, very clearly, to back off. And that it isn't cool that they're going around terrorizing people like that. I would totally let a symbiote take over my body, so that I can let bully them back. I would probably not do anything until things get too drastic. And if they do, then I'd ask for EDITH's help, for sure (or Dr. Strange Sir's).

3. What would you make sure to take along with you on your first date with the person you've been crushing on since forever? via GIPHY My skateboard and ice-cream money, definitely. A wallet. For sure. The confidence to talk to her and not let things get awkward!

4. Where would you rather take your SO on a date? via GIPHY To a Korean restaurant! Or maybe a carnival or some sort? I'd ask her where she'd like to go first. Maybe to the theatre to watch a play, though? I think the best date would be one where we could stargaze.

5. Which is your favourite web-series from 2021? via GIPHY Breathe. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths. Would have chosen Family Man because I relate to Srikant Tiwari, but love me some crime documentaries. Feels Like Ishq.

6. Which is your favourite ice-cream flavour? via productplacementblog The one and only, chocolate fudge. Classic and good old, Vanilla. Mint and chocolate chip for sure.

7. What would you wear on a day you wanted to look your absolute best? via Entertainment Weekly Good shoes? What could be better than a hoodie? A T-shirt?

8. Which Marvel super hero would you like to be friends with the most? via indiewire Bruce Banner AKA The Hulk. He's a scientist who can throw a great punch, too! Can it even be anyone other than Captain America? Iron Man. He knows everything about everything.

9. Which song describes your love life? via GIPHY Wrecked by Imagine Dragons. Someone Like You by Adele. Definitely, Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran.