Take This Quiz To Find Out Which Teenage Crush You Are Most Compatible With

We all had a phase where everyone wanted to be with Hermione Granger. Jesus, we even had an Edward Cullen phase, remember the Harry Potter Vs Twilight dark days? But those aren't the only two characters we had crushes on as teenagers. There are quite a few of them and today we thought maybe you could take a quiz and find the which teenage crush you are most compatible with.
1. What is the one thing you will never do again?
2. It's a dark alley and you hear a cry. What do you do?
3. You find a Rs 500 note on the street. What do you do?
4. Your favourite on-screen sitcom couple is:
5. You couldn't and you shouldn't but hypothetically if you were to have a fantasy animal as a pet, what would it be?
6. When you count from 1-100, do you...
7. Which of the following Game of Thrones' character's death hurt you the most?
8. Who is your favourite Batman?
9. At what age did you first start watching porn?
10. "Meryl Streep could play Batman and still be the right choice." Which beloved TV character said this?
11. Why did the chicken cross the road? Which of the following answers would you go with?
12. On a scale of 1-10, how likely are you to fart during a family mourning?
13. You just had a breakup. Which one of these songs you are going to cry to the most?
14. Someone spoiled the new Spider-Man movie for you. What do you do?
15. What will be your reaction to meeting Shah Rukh Khan?
Result