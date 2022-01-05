Take This Quiz To Find Out Which Teenage Crush You Are Most Compatible With

We all had a phase where everyone wanted to be with Hermione Granger. Jesus, we even had an Edward Cullen phase, remember the Harry Potter Vs Twilight dark days? But those aren't the only two characters we had crushes on as teenagers. There are quite a few of them and today we thought maybe you could take a quiz and find the which teenage crush you are most compatible with.

1. What is the one thing you will never do again? Be honest all the time. Fall for a f**kboi. Go on an adventure. Fall for the first person you meet in college.

2. It's a dark alley and you hear a cry. What do you do? Run the F away. You are the reason for the cry. Go, investigate. Ask 'who's there' a couple of times and then feel good about yourself and run away.

3. You find a Rs 500 note on the street. What do you do? Finders Keepers. It's COVID time. Not touching random shit on the street. Pick it up and try to find the owner. Wait for someone else to pick it and then claim it's yours.

4. Your favourite on-screen sitcom couple is: Ross & Rachel (FRIENDS) Mitch and Cam (Modern Family) Jim and Pam (The Office) Leonard & Penny

5. You couldn't and you shouldn't but hypothetically if you were to have a fantasy animal as a pet, what would it be? A dragon A hellhound A phoenix A Panserbjørn

6. When you count from 1-100, do you... .. Start counting in your mother tongue after a point? ... Don't count, just move your mouth to pretend. ... Properly and loudly count so that there is no confusion? ...Get someone else to count for you?

7. Which of the following Game of Thrones' character's death hurt you the most? Ned Stark Lord Varys Catelyn Stark The Night King

8. Who is your favourite Batman? Michael Keaton Christian Bale Ben Affleck Will Arnett

9. At what age did you first start watching porn? Never watched porn 18 14 Never have, don't plan on ever either

10. "Meryl Streep could play Batman and still be the right choice." Which beloved TV character said this? Leslie Knope (Parks and Recreation) Cameron Tucker (Modern Family) Hughie Campbell (The Boys) Nobody said this. We made it up.

11. Why did the chicken cross the road? Which of the following answers would you go with? There's KFC across the street. Mama has to go to work. It got tired of the jokes. The traffic light was red. Because it was cuckoo.

12. On a scale of 1-10, how likely are you to fart during a family mourning? 10. 9 but a really silent one 5. 7 if you had cabbage for lunch. 0

13. You just had a breakup. Which one of these songs you are going to cry to the most? Channa Mereya Tujhe Bhula Diya Jag Soona Soona Tu Pyaar Hai Kisi Aur Ka

14. Someone spoiled the new Spider-Man movie for you. What do you do? Swift kick to the arse. Spoil everything they will ever watch for the rest of their life. It's just a movie. You spoil the very next thing they are going to watch and then bury the hatchet.