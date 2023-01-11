It is not a new trend for firang food influencers to try desi food and record their reactions. From samosa, biryani, and kachoris to every other snack, they have tried it all. A video is doing rounds on the internet where a food influencer tried desi food but people cannot take the accent she’s throwing and desis want a gatekeeper for their food now.

ADVERTISEMENT The video was shared by Twitter user Wahlid Mohammad, and it has garnered more than 2 million views. She calls trying Indian food a life-changing experience and thinks biryani has a “very foreign taste.” Err what?

Have a look:

she ate that shit COLD pic.twitter.com/mUHtI1E3pY — Wahlid Mohammad (@Wahlid) January 9, 2023

The fact that she cold butter chicken has left desis confused. We picked some best reactions for you:

Saying biryani has a "foreign taste" is crazy like just say its spicy and delicious why do yts gotta exaggerate everything https://t.co/bLAoV3F5aP — venus ⚢ she/her copia truther (@copiaheaux) January 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The way she talks sounds like if Chills was an instagram influencer https://t.co/nbHetGomQN — bean 👽 (@DormantLime) January 11, 2023

I can fix her but I don’t want to because there is no excuse for eating cold butter chicken — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) January 10, 2023

Indian food is great cold. It’s also great hot. It’s great 24-7 https://t.co/fQLjMayEn5 — PPPGrifter_TheOcho (@PPP_TheOcho8) January 11, 2023

SOMEONE BAN WHITE PEOPLE FROM FILMING INDIAN FOOD TIKTOKS https://t.co/uXnpzgCCNy — dee ✿ (@RE5TOREME) January 10, 2023

Wait, wait! You're telling me this is a real accent that people have!?! https://t.co/4rysFYCK3C — Mami-Hiatus again (@MommysCarcass) January 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The hell was that dance she hit I'm crying https://t.co/0SDEPDcgu2 — WISP (@mirrorroom0) January 10, 2023

i hate that "trying indian food for the first time" is a trend. https://t.co/jb4vkj6KKe — Aqua Papi stan (@xkombuchaqueenx) January 10, 2023

Us Indians need to start gatekeeping our food cause wtf is this 😭😭 https://t.co/3nc2nWvqCP — chandani (@chandaniii5) January 10, 2023

it's insane seeing people go crazy over food you have regularly 😭 https://t.co/eQmbrA2eGt — Usman ★ (@taysfavcardigan) January 10, 2023

The cadence of Standard TikTok Speak freaks me out. It's like the way people talk after they've become fully indoctrinated into a cult https://t.co/NoSGHiI2l4 — SUBER IMPEMBO (@ImpemboGanecue) January 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Seems we can give up on making text-to-speech sound more human, because people are learning to talk like computers instead. https://t.co/DS9ky7c2NA — Kevin (@acommonkevin) January 11, 2023

Abolish tiktok accounts that talk in this voice and treat the most basic things as exotic experiences. Lol. https://t.co/hBik2m5g7z — PeopleOverProperty (@CommunistsEgirl) January 10, 2023

when britishers conquered india for the first time and ate their food. https://t.co/QrSgUDDeek — harry is better than MJ coz he isn't a pedo (@truantkid) January 10, 2023

Just stop!

