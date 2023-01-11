It is not a new trend for firang food influencers to try desi food and record their reactions. From samosa, biryani, and kachoris to every other snack, they have tried it all. A video is doing rounds on the internet where a food influencer tried desi food but people cannot take the accent she’s throwing and desis want a gatekeeper for their food now.
The video was shared by Twitter user Wahlid Mohammad, and it has garnered more than 2 million views. She calls trying Indian food a life-changing experience and thinks biryani has a “very foreign taste.” Err what?
The fact that she cold butter chicken has left desis confused. We picked some best reactions for you:
Just stop!
Read more: 15 Weird Food Combinations That Surprisingly Work.