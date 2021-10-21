After showing the audience just how talented and skilled the actor is, White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav will now be seen in a project alongside notable names from Hollywood. 

Apparently, Gourav will be joining actors Meryl Streep and Kit Harington for the anthology series Extrapolations. The upcoming Apple TV + series' cast consists of the likes of Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan and David Schwimmer. 

Source: Scroll

The show's plot revolves around how changes to our planet will affect humanity, even down to our personal relationships. 

Looking forward to seeing him in this!