After showing the audience just how talented and skilled the actor is, White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav will now be seen in a project alongside notable names from Hollywood.

Apparently, Gourav will be joining actors Meryl Streep and Kit Harington for the anthology series Extrapolations. The upcoming Apple TV + series' cast consists of the likes of Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan and David Schwimmer.

The show's plot revolves around how changes to our planet will affect humanity, even down to our personal relationships.

Looking forward to seeing him in this!