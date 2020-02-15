After entertaining people for almost 4 months, one of the most popular reality TV shows, Bigg Boss 13, is about to come to end.

Earlier, we saw Mahira Sharma being evicted from the show and now the fans are left with the top 6 finalists, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Raiz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra, who are in the race for the title.

Here's what you should know about some of the most popular contestants of the show.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the strongest contestants on the show and the way he is playing his game in the show has also impressed the audience.

Asim Raiz, who joined the show to build a strong foundation for his career has managed to entertain the viewers along with meeting the love of his life, Himanshi Khurana.

The winner of Splitsvilla 5, Paras Chhabra has entertained the audience throughout the season with his chemistry with Mahira Sharma. Recently celebrated her birthday, Rashami Desai is one of the most admired television actors and has some brilliant dancing skills.

If you are a Bigg Boss fan and wants to enjoy all the events as it happens, here's when and where you can enjoy the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13.

While the Bigg Boss 13 episodes usually air at 10:30 pm on weekdays and 9:00 pm on weekends. Following the same trend, the finale will be aired on February 15th on Colors TV at 9:00 pm.

One can expect to see performances by the current contestants and some former contestants too.

If you are a regular viewer of the show, you might know that in one of the recent episodes, Salman Khan gave a glimpse of the trophy which have piqued fan's interest even more.