Meeting a celebrity can be highly unpredictable and awkward, at times. But it can also be unexpectedly warm and endearing. Here's a look at some of the most wholesome experiences people had, after meeting certain celebrities.

Read on.

1. "I met Shah Rukh Khan in 2015. He is such a kind-hearted person, makes everyone feel comfortable and doesn’t look down upon anyone. Now when I met him, he called us (me and my family) to his private room. This happened on the sets of Raees, in Film City. He asked me about my career and what I was doing currently. My mother was talking to him about AbRam. He told us about his children’s future plans and how he hides himself whenever he visits his in-law’s house so that there is no chaos. He is truly a gentleman and a gem of a person." Anjali Kumar

2. "My best experience was with Sushant Singh Rajput. I was just wandering the streets with my friends and Sushant was there. He was giving pictures and interviews to some media people and we all shouted his name out loud and said “Sushant Bhai, you Rock". And, he replied back with "You guys rock too." Jhon Abhi

3. "In 2004, during IIFA celebrity football match in Singapore, we were near the dugout and were cheering the names of a lot of the celebs that we playing/walking out/standing around. Literally, nobody acknowledged the fans. Except for Amrita Rao. Main Hoon Na had just been released and everyone got super excited to see her. And that lady signed every single autograph she was asked for, for a good 15-20 minutes. Really nice of her." bakarwadi91

4. "I met Vidya Balan during Paa movie shoot and she’s a sweetheart. I was very young back then and was so nervous to ask for her autograph. She turned around and gave a big smile to me and my brother. She inquired about us. She’s absolutely gorgeous in real life." purplecowie

5. "I was dropping my mom at the airport in NY two years back. We pull up into the departure flights section and park the car. While I'm helping unload the suitcase, I see Arjun Kapoor coming out of the car and recognize him immediately. My mom runs out and asks for a picture and he agrees. My brothers also wanted one and we kept taking pictures, one by one. He joked and said "aur kitne bacche hain?". As he went inside, people start recognizing him and he still kept taking pictures." bengals14182532

6. "I grew up listening to Lucky Ali and I was genuinely his great fan. My father got introduced to him and he told him how much I had loved his music. He invited us to his concert and I met him backstage after the concert and it was a fan moment. Years later, I was opening a cafe in Delhi. So, I decided to invite him as a guest to the inauguration event and he actually came. He’s a great guy and a very humble human being." Tamim Taj

7. "Ian McKellan sat down on some empty theatre steps with me and engaged in a whole conversation. It was awesome and I will never forget it." sheisj

8. "I got a chance to meet Kalki Koechlin twice in an auditorium when she was performing in a play. Both the times when I greeted her, she replied *hi* with a wide smile. No tantrums, no arrogance. She was just behaving like a normal person. On the second meeting, when I asked her for a picture, she happily agreed." Pankaj Singh Kaintura

9. "My friend and I met Richa Chadha last year outside a cafe. I told her it was my friend's birthday and she wished her so sincerely. Also got some pictures clicked. She came across as sweet and down to earth." truffleduffle

10. "Having met Hugh Laurie in person, I can confidently state that he is one of the nicest and most humble celebrities out there. Not only is he completely happy to interact with his fans, but he also does so in a way that makes each and every one of them feel like they're a friend. He remembers names and personal details with amazing accuracy and he makes each conversation seem like it's an extension of a treasured (and ongoing) dialogue. Add to that the fact that the man is outwardly hilarious." RamsesThePigeon

Running to the airport for a wholesome celebrity encounter as soon as the pandemic ends!