If you've watched Netflix's The Big Day, then I think we can all agree that Daniel Bauer and Tyrone Braganza are one of the best couples the show chose to feature. I mean, as a die hard romantic, I dream of ending up with a life long partner who is as accepting and warm as Daniel and Tyrone are of one another! So, here are a couple of reasons that prove Daniel and Tyrone are perfect together and are the kind of partners we need to be looking for.

Well, first off, like a true gentleman, and just a human being who respects his partner, Tyrone chose to speak to Daniel's parents and ask them for his hand in marriage. And, we think that says a lot about how considerate he is about all the people in Daniel's life.

The two decided to get married in two different ways that suited both of them. Tyrone was thrilled to be marrying the person he loved in church, not only because Daniel wanted it that way, but because he felt elated at the thought of being able to marry a man in a church, where it had been condemned for years. Likewise, Daniel was more than happy to be marrying Tyrone back in India because his family wanted to have a celebration back at home. If this isn't love then what is? Two people being happy for each other, in every way.

Even their wedding photographer could see just how in love they are. He admitted to how his team couldn't stop talking about how evident their love for each other was!

While speaking about their relationship and love, Daniel expressed how he believes that marriage and love are investments, and how you've got to keep putting in a consistent effort for the person you love, and for the relationship to flourish. If that is not an A+ attitude towards marriage, love or an important relationship, what is folks?





Towards the end, when the two are seen celebrating a successful wedding day, Daniel speaks about how much faith he has in growing old with Tyrone. He mentions how when you choose someone to be with for your whole life, you accept everything about them, you love everything about them. Everything and everyone who is important to the person you love, you accept it all.

Well, I am now an utter, sniveling mess. The love here is big guys, it really is. Daniel and Tyrone give us all hope that true love really does exist, and that we can all feel safe in wanting what they have, because it's not some unachievable fairytale.

All images from Netflix.