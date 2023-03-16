We recently saw Naatu Naatu from RRR win an Oscar this year in the category of Best Original Song. Along with this iconic moment, the performance of the song at the Oscars was also a topic of discussion and much excitement. But recently, Oscars’ producer Raj Kapoor revealed that Jr NTR and Ram Charan refused to perform the song.

The Oscars' performance included RRR singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj along with Lauren Gottlieb and other American dancers.

According to Raj Kapoor, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were approached for the performance, but they didn’t think there was enough time to rehearse the choreography. He said, “In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse.”

The song was rehearsed for two months and filmed over the course of 15 days for the film RRR. Whereas the Oscars’ performance was rehearsed in Los Angeles with professional dancers for 18 hours of rehearsal and one 90-minute camera blocking.

