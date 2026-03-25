Aura on flight!

Recently, a video of the takeoff of a MiG-29 UPG Fighter Aircraft of the Indian Air Force made headlines all over the country when A.C.A.P. Singh, the Chief Airman of the Indian Air Force, flew an aircraft for a solo sortie from a frontline airbase in Western Air Command. This sortie was conducted on March 12, 2026.

What an aura, sir ji…

As part of the flying mission review process (also known as operational readiness reviews), senior military leaders perform these types of tasks to assess how well prepared their unit is for combat, including but not limited to whether pilots can fly an aircraft, the condition of the aircraft that will be used in combat and how effective the maintenance and operational procedures at the base are for providing combat or operational ready fighters.

As such, Western Air Command is one of the Indian Air Force’s key strategic commands, providing airspace security for India along the western borders. It has a significant role within Indian Air Force Operations.

Did we mention, the kinda aura farming this video jas currently done on the internet?

IAF Chief AP Singh Flies MiG-29 UPG Sortie From Frontline Base During Combat Readiness Review

An operative mission conducted by the Chief Airman of the Indian Air Force is of great significance to the Indian Army’s current mission structure. When a senior leader conducts a flight, they have the opportunity to gather and evaluate real-time information as opposed to relying on reports or simulation evaluations.

The sortie also provides an opportunity to evaluate Mission-Ready status in Light of Current Operations with the Aircrew and Ground Support. Senior leadership flight demos are an important step in the process of assessing an operational unit’s readiness and capability.

Air Force Operations conducted from Forward Air Bases are particularly crucial, as these airbases will be located the nearest to the location(s) of potential future conflicts and therefore must be kept at the highest possible levels of readiness at all times.

The area in which the sortie was executed is an area where an Indian Air Force Fighter is best positioned to engage in rapid Air Defence and rapid deployment operations along India’s Sensitive Borders, and therefore provides crews and their commanders the opportunity to maintain the highest level of operational performances and preparedness for use in sensitive conflict areas.

#Viral MiG-29 takeoff visuals show high-thrust acceleration and exhaust emissions.

The reported videos depict how quickly the aircraft was accelerating on the runway prior to takeoff. It was a “Chak De” moment, happening in the air!

The aircraft engines are in a high-thrust condition at this point during the takeoff roll, with afterburners lit to produce more thrust.

A prominent feature of the takeoff roll is that you can see the heat generated by the hot exhaust gases creating an effect of thermal distortion behind the engines. Hmmmm.

Based on the short distance over which the aircraft was taken off, the high thrust-to-weight ratio of MiG-29 is indicated.

What Is MiG-29 UPG Fighter Jet: Origin, Upgrade Program And Role In Indian Air Force Fleet

The MiG-29 was developed by the Mikoyan Design Bureau of the Soviet Union as a twin-engine fourth-generation fighter during the 1970s. Originally designed for air superiority missions (Interceptor, Dogfight, etc.), the Aircraft was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1987.

Aah…Vintage! (ifykyk).

Since then, the MiG-29 underwent various modifications through a complete upgrade program to prolong its operational viability and increase its combat effectiveness.

The upgraded MiG-29 version is known as MiG-29 UPG. It retains its air superiority role, but now incorporates more advanced avionics than its predecessors, with modernised radar systems, and has a larger spectrum of missions (Air-to-Air, Air-to-Ground).

The Upgrade Program also included structural reinforcement, increasing the MiG-29’s capability to remain operational longer than ever before.The MiG-29 UPG is currently in use by the Indian Air Force as part of its air defence network, operating from multiple squadrons.

As an air defence fighter, the MiG-29 UPG’s primary mission is to intercept enemy aircraft and maintain air superiority, however it is also capable of providing rapid response to any aerial threats, whether on the ground or in the air.

The MiG-29 UPG can reach speeds in excess of Mach 2 and has exceptional manoeuvrability, allowing for excellent combat effectiveness.

In addition, the MiG-29 UPG has the capability to detect and track multiple targets thanks to a variety of advanced radar systems fitted to the aircraft.

The MiG-29 UPG can carry modern munitions including beyond visual range (BVR) missiles. This improves its ability to engage targets at longer ranges.

The MiG-29 UPG can be refuelled in flight, which further extends its range and endurance.

Because of its capabilities, it remains deployed throughout many areas considered strategically a flex, especially in India’s west and north.

“What’s with the smoke” Internet Reacts To MiG-29 Black Smoke Takeoff

Once the visuals were released, many users began posting questions regarding the black smoke that came from the aircraft’s engines during takeoff.

For them, it was fishy and how!

Examples of comments found on social media include, “What is that black smoke coming out of the engine?” as well as, “Is it because the aircraft is older? Why do they keep flying it on active duty?” as well as “What kind of emissions are there from an aircraft that old?” etc.

But wait wait, here’s the actual tea behind why this happens.

Why MiG-29 Produces Black Smoke During Takeoff

The MiG-29 is powered with the two RD-33 engines manufactured in the Soviet Union during the Cold War. The RD-33 engines were developed with the goal of generating high thrust and accelerated thrust, particularly during take-off and rapid acceleration.

When an aircraft experiences such high power during operation, particularly when utilizing afterburners, additional jet fuel is injected into the combustion chamber by the engines to produce greater thrust.

Because the fuel that is injected into the combustion chamber is rich in fuel rather than completely combusted, it is left unburned and expelled from the engine exhaust as black smoke.

Smoke is a common characteristic of older-generation jet engines because of the design characteristics of such engines as to produce maximum thrust with the least amount of fuel that can be combusted.

Smoke in the exhaust of an aircraft does not mean the aircraft’s engines are malfunctioning, poorly maintained, or reducing the operational capability of the MiG-29 UPG. As a standard feature, the RD-33 engines are known to produce smoke during high-thrust operations such as take-off.