Koffee with Karan season 7 is ready to set our screens ablaze. While I could help but notice the fancy mugs every season has. Did you notice it too? Each season the Koffee With Karan mug changes. Yes, yes, the very ones that guests sign!

It is reported that Karan sips diet soda out of Koffee With Karan mugs! While the guests of the show are served their preferred drinks. Nonetheless, if you haven’t spotted the colourful mugs yet, read on.

Season 1

The season one of Koffee with Karan started with none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It also led to the tradition of signing the mugs. While things looked all blue in season 1, so was the colour of the mug.

Season 2

Yet again, season 2 started with Kajol and SRK being the first guest on the show. The first episode witnessed the trio of Rani- Kajol- SRK. If you look closely, season two of the show had green mugs for celebs to sign.

Season 3

Season 3 started with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on the show. Aishwarya took the platform to talk about the correlation between marriage and career. The colour of the mug was maroon for season 3 as we Aishwarya signed it.

Season 4

If you haven't watched season 4 of Koffee with Karan, go watch it now! This season had the juiciest episodes, including Kareena talking about Ranbir's dating life and Salman talking about his sex life. Karan decided to go with a red mug for season 4.

Season 5

Looks like SRK is a lucky charm for Karan Johar. Season 5 of the show started with SRK and Alia Bhatt being the guest. This season also included a lot of interesting pairings, including Ranbir-Ranveer and Kangana-Saif. The colour for season 5 was yellow, and it also accentuated the show name well.

Season 6

Koffee with Karan Season 6 started with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt being the first guest. Well, the two graced the couch with a lot of sassy revelations. The colour for season 6 was black and yellow.

Koffee with Karan season 7 episode 1 trailer is out. You can watch the shows when it airs on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 onwards.

