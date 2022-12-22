Doctor G, one of the most awaited movies of the season, has the right concoction of humour, drama and realism. From making us laugh out loud to talking about a series of topics that we choose to ignore, the movie made us both, laugh and sob, at the same time.

Apart from the woman’s health, the movie also touches upon several serious and important topics like the importance of good parenting.

Like several others, we also think that parenting cannot be ‘that’ hard because all we need to do is to feed and have fun with the kid.

However, no one talks about the struggles, sacrifices and conflicts that follow with the parents.

Shobha Gupta (Sheeba Chaddha), whose entire life revolved around her son, was, in an instant, reprimanded when her own son learnt about her male friend.

Nevertheless, she stood her ground and emerged as the perfect mother throughout the movie.

From the start of the movie, she was a career-oriented person. From experimenting with scrumptious meals and entering a food competition to comforting her son when he didn’t get the course of his choice, she knew the importance of having a full-fledged career.

When her son broke up, with her long-term girlfriend, she didn’t cuss at the woman or started looking out for arranged setups for him. Instead, she asked him to make an account on dating websites and start meeting new women.

She, unlike the ‘bechaari’ widows in our desi movies, went ahead and rediscovered love. She taught us all that there’s more to life than just sobbing over what’s gone, ages back.

She made an account on a dating website, uploaded cute pictures and made friends – without thinking about others or society.

When her son learned about her male friend and was pissed at her, she explained to him that she was just a mother with her own desires and need of a companion.

She wanted to make her career but couldn't because she was pregnant with him, right after his father's demise. She couldn't even abort him because no one let her as she was carrying him, a male, in her womb.

There are just a handful of movies where we see two females supporting each other and this movie was just one of them.

When her son’s friend got a teenager pregnant, she, without a question, let her stay at her house. She feeds her, helps her and took care of an unknown woman and that showcases her pure heart.

Later, she not just helped in saving her life but also consoled her mother. She even called out her son’s friend for ruining a teenage woman’s life and not taking responsibility for it.

She proved that all mothers are not angels – who are born to take care of their husband’s/children’s needs – and they have their own desires in life. And, we, as children, should let them fulfil all their desires.

Shobha Gupta, a big, big thank you for bringing this side of parenthood to us.