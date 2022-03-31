You may have a life beyond social media if you are oblivious to the Oscars 'slapgate' involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. However, in order to get this article and the hilarious meme being talked about, you must first understand the controversy.
Comedian Chris Rock mocked Jada Pinkett Smith for her shaved head at the Oscars 2022 event. The joke didn't go down well with the couple and Will Smith walked on stage to hit the comedian.
In case you missed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making fun of his wife Jada’s health condition pic.twitter.com/HGJsB6xhfX— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 28, 2022
And like always, everything that happens in the world, EVERYTHING, can be linked back to either Lord Bobby or Crime Patrol. It's so obvious that even Anup Soni saw it coming.
I knew this will happen... pic.twitter.com/KwsplFiMMf— Anup Soni (@soniiannup) March 30, 2022
Now, Twitter users are can't stop laughing at the disclaimer.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 I didn’t see this coming 🤣🤣🤣🤣— A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) March 30, 2022
He listened to you... pic.twitter.com/ilu6zuP3wg— Vivek Dhiman (@vivekdhiman) March 30, 2022
Ab samay aa gaya hai aapka show's western countries me dikhaya jaye unhe bhi savdhan rehne ki avashyakta hai— Swaraj Singh (@SwarajBSingh) March 30, 2022
Shayad Wo Crime Patrol Nahi Dekhta tha😂😂— Qureshi Tanveer (@QureshiTanvee12) March 30, 2022
Yep guys, Saavdhan Rahe, Satark Rahe 😂😂😂 https://t.co/4O4yrzyoCn— Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) March 30, 2022
We wish Smith and Rock knew about it before attending the Academy Awards.