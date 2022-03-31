You may have a life beyond social media if you are oblivious to the Oscars 'slapgate' involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. However, in order to get this article and the hilarious meme being talked about, you must first understand the controversy.

Comedian Chris Rock mocked Jada Pinkett Smith for her shaved head at the Oscars 2022 event. The joke didn't go down well with the couple and Will Smith walked on stage to hit the comedian.

In case you missed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making fun of his wife Jada’s health condition pic.twitter.com/HGJsB6xhfX — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 28, 2022

And like always, everything that happens in the world, EVERYTHING, can be linked back to either Lord Bobby or Crime Patrol. It's so obvious that even Anup Soni saw it coming.

I knew this will happen... pic.twitter.com/KwsplFiMMf — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) March 30, 2022

Now, Twitter users are can't stop laughing at the disclaimer.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 I didn’t see this coming 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) March 30, 2022

He listened to you... pic.twitter.com/ilu6zuP3wg — Vivek Dhiman (@vivekdhiman) March 30, 2022

Better love story then will smith 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0duH3Rm7Bm — Ravi (@Raviiii_47) March 31, 2022

Ab samay aa gaya hai aapka show's western countries me dikhaya jaye unhe bhi savdhan rehne ki avashyakta hai — Swaraj Singh (@SwarajBSingh) March 30, 2022

Shayad Wo Crime Patrol Nahi Dekhta tha😂😂 — Qureshi Tanveer (@QureshiTanvee12) March 30, 2022

Yep guys, Saavdhan Rahe, Satark Rahe 😂😂😂 https://t.co/4O4yrzyoCn — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) March 30, 2022

This is universal. Fits everywhere. 😎 — Mohammad Atif Raza (@atif_nwp) March 30, 2022

Anup soni is the best life mentor — Aditya (@hiroshiiiiii_) March 31, 2022

We wish Smith and Rock knew about it before attending the Academy Awards.