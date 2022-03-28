Oscars are generally a dull affair unless you count the La La Land - Moonlight mishap from 5 years ago. Well, all that's behind us now. Because Will Smith just got up on stage and smacked Chris Rock for making jokes about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Jada has been previously vocal about suffering from alopecia which affects her hair.

You can see it right here with context.

In case you missed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making fun of his wife Jada’s health condition pic.twitter.com/HGJsB6xhfX — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 28, 2022

And here's the uncensored version.

See, that's not it. 10 mins later, Will Smith just got up on that stage again and bagged the Oscar for the Best Actor. God Damn! Say what you will, that's gangster!

Will Smith: "I want to apologize to the Academy and I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees -- this is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying about winning an award...it's about being able to shine light."#Oscarshttps://t.co/EViXaQY1NZ pic.twitter.com/NhyqzDtkf0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022

Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis, who is one of the most strongest, most delicate people I've ever met... I got to protect Saniyya [Sidney] and Demi [Singleton], the two actresses that played Venus and Serena. I'm being called on in my life to love people. And to protect people. And to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you. You gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that's okay.

- Will Smith

People have been absolutely losing their crap over this.

“ I ain’t got time for a hater I’ll do a nigga like Will Smith when you talk about Jada” #Oscar pic.twitter.com/EraYYNc8xp — Keddy (@Kendrickwithnon) March 28, 2022

will smith smacked a mf and won an oscar 10 minutes later that was some legendary shit — nathan zed (@NathanZed) March 28, 2022

if you bring legalities into this will smith situation you are 1. a FEDERAL AGENT and 2. a loser. — queen quen (@quenblackwell) March 28, 2022

I love a man who defends his lady but not by assault, esp. not at the #Oscars in front of the world



The joke was awful but love isn’t violence



Will Smith doesn’t get to call himself an ambassador of love 1 minute & bitch slap someone the next



Assault survivors know what I mean — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock’s dad waiting for Will Smith at the #oscars parking lot pic.twitter.com/xSonNzgdTL — Vitorino James (@vitorino_james) March 28, 2022

I will never forgive Will Smith for the think pieces we will have to endure for the next 2 weeks. NEVER. — Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) March 28, 2022

NONE OF THAT WAS BLEEPED IN AUSTRALIA



WILL SMITH SAID “KEEP MY WIFE’S NAME OUT OF YOUR FUCKING MOUTH” — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

LUPITA IN THE BEHIND WILL SMITH IS KILLING ME #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/BtITt6SC4R — matt murdocks gf ♡ (@omgmattmurdock) March 28, 2022

everyone around will smith after he sat back down pic.twitter.com/4NoHUfvrJ1 — jersey shore au!erwin smith📌 (@greyhoundcomb) March 28, 2022

So Will Smith made the #Oscars exciting again pic.twitter.com/K3dAvEmdDY — Truth Etc. (@truth_etc) March 28, 2022

During the commercial break, Will Smith was seen being pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry.

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

I am just feeling bad for Serena and Venus Williams, man. First, Jane Campion talking garbage showing them disrespect at The BAFTAS and now this!