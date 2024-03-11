The annual investiture ceremony for the film industry concluded in Los Angeles on Sunday. And between John Cena showing up naked, Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling continuing the Barbenheimer debate, and Al Pacino’s chaotic presentation, the 96th Academy Awards managed to honor the cinematic masterpieces from the year that could be considered a big win for films.

Unsurprisingly and deservingly so, Oppenheimer won the most awards. Here is a complete list of award winners at the Oscars 2024 –

1. Best Picture

Oppenheimer

2. Best Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

3. Best Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone in Poor Things

4. Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

6. Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

7. Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema for Oppenheimer

8. Best Costume Design

Holly Waddington for Poor Things

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Best Directing

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

10. Best Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol

11. Best Documentary Short Film

The Last Repair Shop

12. Best Film Editing

Jennifer Lame for Oppenheimer

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Best International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

14. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston for Poor Things

15. Best Music (Original Score)

Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer

16. Best Music (Original Song)

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Best Production Design

James Price, Shona Heath, and Zsuzsa Mihalek for Poor Things

18. Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

19. Best Live Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

20. Best Sound

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn for The Zone of Interest

ADVERTISEMENT

21. Best Visual Effects

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima for Godzilla Minus One

22. Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Cord Jefferson for American Fiction

23. Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

Oppenheimer was freakin awesome, but I do wish Barbie got more awards. What do you think about the winners?