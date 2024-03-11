The annual investiture ceremony for the film industry concluded in Los Angeles on Sunday. And between John Cena showing up naked, Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling continuing the Barbenheimer debate, and Al Pacino’s chaotic presentation, the 96th Academy Awards managed to honor the cinematic masterpieces from the year that could be considered a big win for films.
Unsurprisingly and deservingly so, Oppenheimer won the most awards. Here is a complete list of award winners at the Oscars 2024 –
1. Best Picture
Oppenheimer
2. Best Actor in a Leading Role
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
3. Best Actress in a Leading Role
Emma Stone in Poor Things
4. Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer
5. Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers
6. Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
7. Best Cinematography
Hoyte van Hoytema for Oppenheimer
8. Best Costume Design
Holly Waddington for Poor Things
9. Best Directing
Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
10. Best Documentary Feature Film
20 Days in Mariupol
11. Best Documentary Short Film
The Last Repair Shop
12. Best Film Editing
Jennifer Lame for Oppenheimer
13. Best International Feature Film
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
14. Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston for Poor Things
15. Best Music (Original Score)
Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer
16. Best Music (Original Song)
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
17. Best Production Design
James Price, Shona Heath, and Zsuzsa Mihalek for Poor Things
18. Best Animated Short Film
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
19. Best Live Action Short Film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
20. Best Sound
Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn for The Zone of Interest
21. Best Visual Effects
Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima for Godzilla Minus One
22. Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Cord Jefferson for American Fiction
23. Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall
Oppenheimer was freakin awesome, but I do wish Barbie got more awards. What do you think about the winners?