The annual investiture ceremony for the film industry concluded in Los Angeles on Sunday. And between John Cena showing up naked, Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling continuing the Barbenheimer debate, and Al Pacino’s chaotic presentation, the 96th Academy Awards managed to honor the cinematic masterpieces from the year that could be considered a big win for films.

oscars 2024
Deadline

Unsurprisingly and deservingly so, Oppenheimer won the most awards. Here is a complete list of award winners at the Oscars 2024 –

oscars 2024
Hindustan Times

1. Best Picture

Oppenheimer

oscars 2024
Medium

2. Best Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

The Lantern

3. Best Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone in Poor Things

oscars 2024
Gold Derby

4. Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

96th academy award winners Oppenheimer
Vulture

5. Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Oscars 2024 award winners
IMDb

6. Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Oscars 2024 award winners
IndieWire

7. Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema for Oppenheimer

Oscars 2024 award winners
No Film School

8. Best Costume Design

Holly Waddington for Poor Things

Oscars 2024 award winners
The Streamr

9. Best Directing

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Oscars 2024 award winners
Plugged In

10. Best Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol

Oscars 2024 award winners
IMDb

11. Best Documentary Short Film

The Last Repair Shop

Oscars 2024 award winners
CBC Studios

12. Best Film Editing

Jennifer Lame for Oppenheimer

Oscars 2024 award winners
Variety

13. Best International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Oscars 2024 award winners
Moneycontrol

14. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston for Poor Things

Oscars 2024 award winners
Polygon

15. Best Music (Original Score)

Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer

Oscars 2024 award winners
Aarp

16. Best Music (Original Song)

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Oscars 2024 award winners
YouTube

17. Best Production Design

James Price, Shona Heath, and Zsuzsa Mihalek for Poor Things

Oscars 2024 award winners
Vogue

18. Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Oscars 2024 award winners
IMDb

19. Best Live Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Oscars 2024 award winners
IMDb

20. Best Sound

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn for The Zone of Interest

Oscars 2024 award winners
IFFI

21. Best Visual Effects

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima for Godzilla Minus One

Oscars 2024 award winners
Mint

22. Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Cord Jefferson for American Fiction

Oscars 2024 award winners
The Mary Sue

23. Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

Oscars 2024 award winners
IMDb

Oppenheimer was freakin awesome, but I do wish Barbie got more awards. What do you think about the winners?