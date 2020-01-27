The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards recognizing the best musical achievements of the past year, just happened. The award ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys began with a tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who passed away earlier on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Here's a list of the winners at this year's Grammys.

Song of the year: Bad Guy by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell

Billie Eilish made history by being the youngest artist to win song of the year at grammys.

"This is to all of the kids who are making music in their bedrooms today. You're going to get one of these." Billie Eilish & her brother, Finneas, just won Song of the Year at the #Grammys. pic.twitter.com/dx1ADh8B7r — E! News (@enews) January 27, 2020

Best new artist: Billie Eilish

Album of the year: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish says she thinks Ariana deserves the album of the year award and Ariana’s reaction is amazing #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Zv320KmwKJ — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 27, 2020

Best rap album: Igor by Tyler, The Creator

Best pop solo performance: Truth Hurts by Lizzo

Record of the year: Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Best rap performance: Racks in the Middle by Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best rap/sung performance: Higher by DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best pop duo/group performance: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road

Best pop vocal album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

Best rock song and best rock performance: Gary Clark Jr. for This Land

Best metal performance: Tool for 7empest

Best dance/electronic album: The Chemical Brothers for No Geography

Best rock album: Cage The Elephant for Social Cues

Best R&B performance: Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000 for Come Home

Best R&B album: Anderson .Paak for Ventura

Best traditional R&B album: Lizzo for Jerome

Congratualtions to the winners.

