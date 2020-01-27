The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards recognizing the best musical achievements of the past year, just happened. The award ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys began with a tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who passed away earlier on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Here's a list of the winners at this year's Grammys.

Song of the year: Bad Guy by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell

Billie Eilish made history by being the youngest artist to win song of the year at grammys.

Best new artist: Billie Eilish

Source: Twitter

Album of the year: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

Best rap album: Igor by Tyler, The Creator

Source: Twitter

Best pop solo performance: Truth Hurts by Lizzo

Source: Twitter

Record of the year: Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Source: Twitter

Best rap performance: Racks in the Middle by Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best rap/sung performance: Higher by DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Source: Twitter

Best pop duo/group performance: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road 

Source: The Guardian

Best pop vocal album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

Best rock song and best rock performance: Gary Clark Jr. for This Land

Source: Twitter

Best metal performance: Tool for 7empest

Source: Twitter

Best dance/electronic album: The Chemical Brothers for No Geography 

Best rock album: Cage The Elephant for Social Cues

Source: loudwire

Best R&B performance: Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000 for Come Home 

Source: Twitter

Best R&B album: Anderson .Paak for Ventura

Best traditional R&B album: Lizzo for Jerome 

Congratualtions to the winners.

You can see the complete list of winners here.