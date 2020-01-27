The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards recognizing the best musical achievements of the past year, just happened. The award ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys began with a tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who passed away earlier on Sunday in a helicopter crash.
Here's a list of the winners at this year's Grammys.
Song of the year: Bad Guy by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell
Billie Eilish made history by being the youngest artist to win song of the year at grammys.
"This is to all of the kids who are making music in their bedrooms today. You're going to get one of these." Billie Eilish & her brother, Finneas, just won Song of the Year at the #Grammys. pic.twitter.com/dx1ADh8B7r— E! News (@enews) January 27, 2020
Best new artist: Billie Eilish
Album of the year: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish says she thinks Ariana deserves the album of the year award and Ariana’s reaction is amazing #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Zv320KmwKJ— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 27, 2020
Best rap album: Igor by Tyler, The Creator
Best pop solo performance: Truth Hurts by Lizzo
Record of the year: Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
Best rap performance: Racks in the Middle by Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best rap/sung performance: Higher by DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Best pop duo/group performance: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road
Best pop vocal album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish
Best rock song and best rock performance: Gary Clark Jr. for This Land
Best metal performance: Tool for 7empest
Best dance/electronic album: The Chemical Brothers for No Geography
Best rock album: Cage The Elephant for Social Cues
Best R&B performance: Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000 for Come Home
Best R&B album: Anderson .Paak for Ventura
Best traditional R&B album: Lizzo for Jerome
Congratualtions to the winners.
You can see the complete list of winners here.