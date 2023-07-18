Aditya Roy Kapur, who was recently seen in the film, Gumraah, has come a long way in his career. He made his acting debut with London Dreams (2009) and years later, the actor got his breakthrough role in Aashiqui 2 (2013). Before entering Bollywood, Kapur worked as a video jockey for Channel V India. He starred in Pakao, a cooking show on the channel and also hosted India’s Hottest with the then VJ Bruna Abdullah.

Cut to 2023, Aditya Roy Kapur is now grabbing headlines for his dating rumours with actress Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, we found an old video of him interviewing Katrina Kaif in his VJ days.

The clip posted by @rarephotoclub on Instagram shows Aditya Roy Kapur having a fun interaction with Katrina Kaif on Channel V’s Maybelline New York’s Goddess Festival. He is sporting a ponytail and a French beard in it and that definitely deserves your attention.

Kapur can be seen asking the actress about her sisters as he says, “You have a big family, isn’t it? Seven sisters!…I have done research. So, you are the youngest?” To which, Katrina replies, “No, I am in the middle.”

“Any pretty young ones my age?” he asks while trying to flirt with her sisters in front of the actress. Katrina comes back with a reply, “Are you insinuating that I am old?”

Aditya Roy Kapur denies and the Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya actress ends up asking him about his age. The actor replies to her saying that he is 20 years old.

Watch the video here:

The aforementioned clip is from 2006 and many years later, Aditya Roy Kapur romanced Katrina Kaif on screen in their film, Fitoor.

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

He has also worked in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ludo, Action Replayy, Guzaarish, Ok Jaanu and web series, The Night Manager.

Coming back to the clip, Aditya Roy Kapur is truly spreading his charm since forever. Isn’t it?