Call it an unpopular opinion, if you may, but the rampant trolling for Ananya Panday for merely existing is unnecessary. It’s one thing to critique somebody for not acknowledging their privilege or underperforming as an actor, but to jump on a hate bandwagon and shade every aspect of her life only goes on to show we need to do better as a society.

If you’re seeking context, apparently, the dating rumours of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been around for a while now. Yesterday, a picture of the two of them together in Spain got shared by a leading paparazzi account, Manav Manglani.

Brand New Couple Alert ❤️ 🔥 Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday spend come quality time together in Lisbon ❤️ we are loving the chemistry coupled with lovely smiles as they pose with fans in Portugal #Exclusive #ManavManglani #AnanyaPanday #AdityaRoyKapoor #CoupleGoals pic.twitter.com/uJEJWV3FSs — Manav Manglani (@manav22) July 12, 2023

Naturally, everybody had opinions. While some merely expressed their shock at seeing the two together, there were others who went on to declare that Ananya Panday isn’t the perfect fit for the actor. Many also decidedly remarked how Kapur deserves better.

However, there were others who called out the ongoing narrative against Panday and how she’s become this easy target who — many a time — gets hate for nothing.

Glorifying Aditya Roy Kapoor just coz he fits into your definition of good looks & trolling Ananya Pandey coz she doesn't fit your home-made beauty standards is pathetic af. Instead get a life & let them live. Also, if she struggles to act, Aditya hasn't given any hits either. — divya pathak (@divyaappathak) July 12, 2023

what did ananya pandey even do to get all this hate https://t.co/aHr4MQVBUC — youraveragebestie (@shrisbish) July 12, 2023

I don't understand whats wrong with them dating https://t.co/axclzCV38t — Diva (@divasigh) July 12, 2023

i don’t understand the ananya panday hate like y’all are hating for nothing and the hate she’s getting for dating aditya roy kapoor is so ridiculous cause what’s it to y’all!? their life their choice, it’s disgusting how y’all are like her looks aren’t it for him nor her acting?! — Alia 🪐 (@w_aliaH21) July 13, 2023

IMO they are the best suited couple out there. Both are chill, good looking, comparatively less ambitious, seemingly naive about most things. Fans should just stop projecting their perception onto a good looking man and blame the woman. Both are the exact male-female version. https://t.co/X4Xt2gbRrO — BadTweetsandMe (@ishaneeb7) July 13, 2023

there’s no way people are calling ANANYA PANDEY ugly i know i’m daydreaming that girl is absolutely gorgeous by every standard 😭😭 https://t.co/yXas20Mcm6 — coconut chutney (@atiyachaar) July 13, 2023

Again, we need to do better.