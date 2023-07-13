Call it an unpopular opinion, if you may, but the rampant trolling for Ananya Panday for merely existing is unnecessary. It’s one thing to critique somebody for not acknowledging their privilege or underperforming as an actor, but to jump on a hate bandwagon and shade every aspect of her life only goes on to show we need to do better as a society.
If you’re seeking context, apparently, the dating rumours of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been around for a while now. Yesterday, a picture of the two of them together in Spain got shared by a leading paparazzi account, Manav Manglani.
Naturally, everybody had opinions. While some merely expressed their shock at seeing the two together, there were others who went on to declare that Ananya Panday isn’t the perfect fit for the actor. Many also decidedly remarked how Kapur deserves better.
However, there were others who called out the ongoing narrative against Panday and how she’s become this easy target who — many a time — gets hate for nothing.
Again, we need to do better.
