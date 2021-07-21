While we continue to complain of under-representation, there were a few movies and shows in 2021 that put women at the forefront. Their ambitions, their follies, their strengths. Here are a few shows and movies with strong female protagonists that we loved.

1. Sherni

Revolving around a female forest officer who leads a team of trackers and locals to capture an unsettled tigress alive, this movie exposes run-of-the-mill patriarchy through its brilliant storyline. Featuring Vidya Balan in the lead role, this excellent movie battles the deep-rooted issues of our sexist society.

2. Skater Girl

Featuring Rachel Sanchita Gupta as the protagonist, who breaks the shackles of patriarchy and discovers a life-changing passion for skateboarding after a skate park is built in her village. Crushing the issues of caste and poverty, the movie sheds light on the obstacles young girls residing in rural parts of the country face.

3. Pagglait

Tackling the old-age themes of deep-rooted misogyny and sexism, this movie focuses on a recently young widow who doesn’t grieve after her husband passes away. Starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, this movie is a bittersweet reminder of how women are seen in our society.

4. Bombay Begums

Revolving around the dreams and wishes of four women from different backgrounds, who suddenly find their lives interconnected, this series is created by Alankrita Shrivastava. Featuring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur, this six-part series is a must-watch.

5. Geeli Pucchi (Ajeeb Daastaans)

Packed with four refreshing stories, this anthology was widely loved by everyone. Featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles, Geeli Pucchi focuses on two women who, as lesbians, come to terms with their sexuality.

6. Saina

This biopic sports drama is based on the real-life journey of Saina Nehwal, a professional badminton player. Featuring Parineeti Chopra as the protagonist, the movie is directed by Amole Gupte.

7. Never Have I Ever

Revolving around the complicated life of a modern-day Indian-American teenage girl, this show features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role. This coming of age comedy-drama series is loosely based on Mindy Kaling's own childhood.

8. Mare of Easttown

Featuring Kate Winslet in the lead role, this show focuses on a detective who investigates the murder of a teenage mother while keeping her own life from falling apart. This show bagged sixteen Emmy Awards nominations, including outstanding limited or anthology series.

9. The Bold Type

This show revolves around a trio of millennial women who navigate life, love and friendship together. Starring Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy in the lead roles, the show is loosely inspired by the life of Cosmopolitan editor Joanna Coles.

10. WandaVision

Focused on a woman with superpowers, this show features Elizabeth Olsen in the lead role. One of the greatest female characters by Marvel Cinematic Universe, this show is absolutely a treat to watch.

Did your favourite show make it to this list? Let us know in the comments.