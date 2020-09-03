Over a month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his family filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment of suicide and financial fraud. CBI is currently investigating the case.

However, the investigation has turned into a 'trial by media', where Rhea Chakraborty has been continuously vilified by the majority of Indian media, despite no official proof of her involvement in Sushant's demise.

Consequently, many women from the film industry spoke up and called out Indian media for unfairly prosecuting Rhea, and turning an investigation into a 'media circus'.

Taapsee Pannu

I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity 🙏🏼 https://t.co/gmd6GVMNjc — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 30, 2020

Vidya Balan

Lakshmi Manchu

Shibani Dandekar

Swara Bhasker

It sad and shameful that this cartoon is 💯 on point! 😞😞😞😞 https://t.co/AWzZBEdcPb — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 2, 2020

Nidhi Parmar

Kubbra Sait

Imagine the day you wake up one morning and you realise that the bile you’ve spewed, won’t allow you to look at yourself in the mirror.

That would be a horrible day.

Be responsible, or don’t use social media. https://t.co/DvMToWWH38 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 25, 2020

“Be Responsible with what you say. Your words and intent is of more value now than ever before.” https://t.co/0gArefCj6a — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 27, 2020

It's time Indian media sticks to reporting facts, not theories.