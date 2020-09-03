Over a month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his family filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment of suicide and financial fraud. CBI is currently investigating the case. 

However, the investigation has turned into a 'trial by media', where Rhea Chakraborty has been continuously vilified by the majority of Indian media, despite no official proof of her involvement in Sushant's demise. 

Rhea
Consequently, many women from the film industry spoke up and called out Indian media for unfairly prosecuting Rhea, and turning an investigation into a 'media circus'.

Taapsee Pannu

Vidya Balan

Lakshmi Manchu

Shibani Dandekar

Swara Bhasker

Nidhi Parmar

Kubbra Sait

It's time Indian media sticks to reporting facts, not theories. 