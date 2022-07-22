Ayan Mukerji is one of the most talented directors of the current generation and there's no doubt about the same. With oh-so-relatable characters and realistic scenarios, he has served us with some excellent plotlines.

Needless to mention, all his movies are extremely engaging and almost all of his characters speak volumes about his masterpieces, especially his female characters.

While several other female actors are showcased as damsels in distress, all his female characters have a sense of independence and are happy with their own lives. Let's see how.

There's no doubt that Wake Up Sid is one of the finest coming-of-age movies. From introducing an 'uncommon pairing' as per our film industry standards to having a mature take on love and friendships, the movie related to a lot of youngsters, including me.

And, the one big highlight of the movie was the brilliant journey of the new girl in the city, Aisha Banerjee (Konkona Sen Sharma).

From falling in love with the city of dreams to developing a heartwarming friendship, she had us falling in love with her, truly, madly, and deeply.

She loved living life on her own terms and at her own pace. She turned her one-room apartment into her cosy haven, and that was her first step towards freedom.

She came to a completely new city to start a new life that she was going to build for herself. To be honest, as a 20-something-old woman searching for independence, I couldn't relate to any other character as hard as I did to her.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - we probably love watching brilliant songs or stunning foreign locations in the backdrop of this movie. It is our favourite pick to watch with friends, family or even when we are alone and can't figure out anything new to watch.

While the movie gave us several thoughtful characters, we relate to Aditi Mehra (Kalki Koechlin) the most.

Let's put it on the table, she was a badass. She lived her entire life to the fullest right from the start, without giving a flying fuck about society.

Just like her best friend points out, she loved experimenting. From leather jackets and painting to beer bottles and cigarettes, she never shied away from anything.

Apart from that, she even stood up for what was wrong, even if it was her best friend aka her crush on the other side. She called him out when he was gambling at her wedding.

She was mature enough to let go of her unrequited love, without ruining her friendship. From wearing what she wanted to picking a career of her choice, she became an inspiration for several chaotic young hearts.

Naina Talwar (Deepika Padukone) was also one of the characters who realised the importance of her freedom and decided to run away on a trekking trip with several unknown faces. Not everyone has the guts to do that, right?

She too gave up on her unrequited love and carried on with her life, until he realised and came back for her.

Ayan Mukerji, we can't wait for more such phenomenal characters.