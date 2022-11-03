The Wonder Women trailer, which will have its direct premiere on Sony Liv, has just been released. A group of pregnant women coming together to understand and enjoy motherhood is the main theme of the touching story. The plot, however, also revolves around the other issues they are addressing concurrently.

From the few glimpses we get in the trailer, it appears like the makers would be delving into the lives of these six women, each of whom has a remarkable and inspirational tale to tell. The story gives a look into their lives and reveals how the pregnancy and their recent connections have challenged them to grow.

The students are portrayed by Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Amruta Subhash, each of whom is grappling with their own challenges, while Nadiya Moidu plays their supportive and insightful instructor. The strong connection between these women, who originate from various backgrounds, is underlined in the trailer, as well as their lively approach to life.

While talking about the film, the director, Anjali Menon said in a statement, “I have discovered from experience that sisterhoods can empower us individually and collectively. With Wonder Women, I wanted to portray this warm bond through multiple characters from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life. The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country.”

Wonder Women, which was produced by RSVP Flying Unicorn Entertainment and Little Films Productions, features notable performances by Nitya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, and Archana Padmini. The film will stream from November 18 on Sony Liv.

Wonder Women – A tale of pregnant women who meet at a prenatal class and stumble on far more than they expect! Writer-Director @anjalimenonfilm brings together a wonderful cast for '#WonderWomen' streaming on #SonyLIV from Nov 18th.#TheWonderBegins #WonderWomenOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/oVY7ZCIFWl — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 3, 2022

