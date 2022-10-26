The world’s dirtiest man, who hadn’t taken a bath in around 60 years, died at the age of 94 – just after taking a bath for the first time in years.

‘Amou Haji’, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, lived alone and avoided taking a shower for fear of getting sick. He believed soap and water would make him sick, but a few months back the villagers convinced him to take a bath for the first time in years.

Soon after taking a bath, Haji fell sick and finally succumbed to death on October 23 (Sunday) in the village of Dejgah in Iran’s southern province of Fars, according to reports.

The 'World's dirtiest man' Amou Haji who last showered 65 years ago and lived on a diet of raw animal meat and a pack of cigarettes a day. passed away at 94. He believed soap & water would make him sick. 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/C0fZrfdMwH — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 25, 2022

He used to live in an open brick hut and had faced some “emotional setbacks” in his youth that led to his decision of staying away from water and soap.

According to reports, he used to eat road kills, loved porcupine meat and smoked a pipe filled with animal excrement. He smoked multiple cigarettes at once, which were gifted to him by the villagers.

According to the Iranian news agency, IRNA, Haji ate rotten meat and drank unsanitary water from an old oil can.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the news

Bro was doin sum right if he got to that age — ⛥ (@WholeLottaRic) October 25, 2022

Living to 94 under these conditions is impressive nontheless. — Takespace⚡️ (@tafariabraham) October 25, 2022

Bro prolly lived that long bc he wasn’t exposed to all the chemicals like we are — Drew (@ventidrew) October 25, 2022

Nah, even death itself didn't want to get near this man why do you think he lived to 94. — 𝔗𝔦𝔱𝔬 (@x____x__x_x) October 25, 2022

RIP to a legend 🙏🏽 https://t.co/IauHhFf3ps pic.twitter.com/EhNaXVfHUW — #1 king of the hill stan ඞ (@kiefcoffee) October 25, 2022

Check Out | 15 Of The Weirdest Guinness World Records That You Won’t Believe Actually Exist