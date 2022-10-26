The world’s dirtiest man, who hadn’t taken a bath in around 60 years, died at the age of 94 – just after taking a bath for the first time in years.
‘Amou Haji’, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, lived alone and avoided taking a shower for fear of getting sick. He believed soap and water would make him sick, but a few months back the villagers convinced him to take a bath for the first time in years.
Soon after taking a bath, Haji fell sick and finally succumbed to death on October 23 (Sunday) in the village of Dejgah in Iran’s southern province of Fars, according to reports.
He used to live in an open brick hut and had faced some “emotional setbacks” in his youth that led to his decision of staying away from water and soap.
According to reports, he used to eat road kills, loved porcupine meat and smoked a pipe filled with animal excrement. He smoked multiple cigarettes at once, which were gifted to him by the villagers.
According to the Iranian news agency, IRNA, Haji ate rotten meat and drank unsanitary water from an old oil can.
