There are a lot of people out there who have created history and have been celebrated in the Guinness Book of World Records. With that, there are also those who've set some of the most bizarre and weirdest world records that have ever existed. Like these:

1. Nick Stoeberl holds the world record for the longest tongue.

Nick Stoeberl aka "The Lick" from Monterey, California holds the Guinness Book Of World Records for having the longest tongue , measuring 10.10 cm since 2012. Woah!

2. Garry Turner holds the record for the stretchiest skin since 1999.

Due to a rare medical condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Garry Turner from Britain can stretch the skin of his stomach to 6.25 inches. For those who don't know, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a connective-tissue disorder where the collagen becomes defective, and includes the loosening of the skin and hyper-mobile joints. In fact, when he stretches his skin, he doesn't even feel any pain.

3. Lee Redmond has the longest fingernails in world. She set the world record in 2008.

Lee Redmond from America took nearly 30 years to grow her nails out. She started growing her nails way back in 1979. And, in case you are wondering, her nails are 28 feet and 4 inches long in total, if you add up the length of all the finger nails.

4. Ram Singh holds the world record for the longest moustache.

Ram Singh Chauhan from Jaipur, India has the longest moustache at 14 feet. His facial hair was measured in Rome, Italy on the set of the Italian TV show "Lo Show dei Record" in 2010. And, he hasn't cut it for over 37 years.

5. Antanas Kontrimas of Lithuania set the record for the heaviest weight lifted by a human beard.

It's true. In 2013, Antanas lifted 63.80 kg with his beard. Shocked? During his performance he lifted the presenter of the show Gupse Özay'ın.

6. The Ramos Gomez family set the record for being the largest hairy family in 2000.

Victor "Larry" Gomez, Gabriel "Danny" Ramos Gomez, Luisa Lilia De Lira Aceves, and Jesus Manuel Fajardo Aceves are four members of a family of 19 from Mexico who suffer from a rare condition called congenital generalized hypertrichosis (excessive facial and torso hair). And, they hold the Guinness World Records title for being the largest hairy family

7. Berne Barker bagged the title of being the oldest male stripper in 2002.

Berne Barker, a former real estate agent got into stripping in the year 2000 when he was 60 years old to get in shape after recovering from prostate cancer. And, with that he bagged the Guinness title for being the oldest male stripper. Though unfortunately, he died in 2007 at the age of 66.

8. This parrot set the world record for opening the most number of cans in one minute in 2012.

Sounds impossible but, Zac the Macaw surely proves that it's possible. He set the world record for opening the most number of cans in one minute in San Jose, in 2012. He managed to open 35 cans, which is quite commendable.

9. Maci holds the Guinness title for having the world's longest legs.

Maci Currin from USA is just 17 years old but she has already set a world record for having the world's longest legs (female) and the longest legs on a teenager in 2020. Her left leg measures 135.267 cm (53.255 in), while her right leg measures 134.3 cm (52.874 in). She is 6 ft 10 in tall, but her legs actually make up 60% of her total height!

10. Sandeep Singh Kaila set the world record for spinning a basketball on a toothbrush for the longest duration.

Sandeep from Canada did the most bizarre thing you can imagine. He spun a basketball on a freaking toothbrush for 1 minute 8.15 seconds in January 2019 and created the world record.

11. The record for the longest usable golf club was set in January 2020.

The longest 'usable' golf club measures 15.57 metres (51 ft 1 in). It was achieved by Michael Furrh and Mike Rausch with the assistance of The First Tee of Ft Worth (all USA) in Ft Worth, Texas, USA, on 5 January 2020.

12. Beth John made the largest yo-yo in the world.

In 2012, Beth John from Ohio built the world's largest yo-yo measuring 11 ft 10.75 inches and weighing over 2,095.6 kg. It took Beth over a year and a half to complete the project.

13. Dalibor set the world record for having the most number of spoons on a human body.

In 2016, Dalibor Jablanovic from Serbia did the impossible. He managed to balance 79 spoons on his body. The teaspoons that were used for the attempt were of various sizes.

14. The Benetton Group set the record for inventing the largest condom.

In 1993, Benetton Group, a clothes firm, fitted a giant 72 feet condom over the Obelisque in Place de la Concorde, Paris, France to mark World AIDS day.

15. Odilon Ozare set the world record for making the world's tallest hat.

In 2018, Odilon Ozare from the USA invented a hat that was 15 feet and 9 inches tall. Odilon was required to walk 10 m with his hat on for it to be a valid record holder and he did it.

Who would have ever imagined!?