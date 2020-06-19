Movies are the perfect escape anyone could ask for. And that’s why it is no surprise that we all turn to them after a long tiring day. But not all movies offer the break you are looking for. Some of them become the cause of your worst headache.

And to make sure you can avoid these headaches, here’s a list of best worst movies ever made..

1. Code Name: K.O.Z. (2015)

A Turkish film based on a scandal scored 1.3 on IMDb. The movie is a thriller which attempts to fictionalise the Turkish political history.

2. Hanum & Rangga (2018)

A romantic drama from Indonesia, this one is about a dentist's struggle with her husband. Unfortunately, the movie struggled to connect with the audience too and stands at 1.2 on IMDb.

3. Saving Christmas (2014)

This film was an attempt to put Christ back in Christmas and show how he is a crucial component of the over-commercialised holiday. Clearly the audience didn’t bite and the film stands at the rating of 1.4 on IMDb.

4. Potato Salad (2015)

A German drama, this one is about a virus outbreak in a school which turns students into zombies. The virus leaves the biology teacher baffled much like the audience. Its current IMDb rating is 1.3

5. Aliens vs. Avatars (2011)

Six college students fight it out with an ever-transforming creature who can become anything as long as it has consumed its DNA. Despite its seemingly interesting plot, the movie has an IMDb rating of 1.5. May it's thanks to the obviously horrible production quality.

6. Jurassic Shark (2012)

A prehistoric shark maroons a group of art thieves and a group of beautiful young college students on an abandoned island. The movie is about how these two opposing groups are forced to work together to survive. However, the technology used in the film put off the audience and its current IMDb rating is just 1.5

7. Yes Sir (2007)

Another Turkish film, originally named Sah Mat, this one is about a group of soldiers who want to be a Commander. Clearly they fail and so does the film with the IMDb rating of 1.6

8. Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag (2007)

This film is the outcome of the director mercilessly butchering one of our all-time favourites Sholay. Even with an A-listers cast, this movie fell flat and stands at 1.7 on IMDb.

9. Humshakals (2014)

A comedy centered around three people who each have a lookalike of a lookalike, all with the same name. This first-ever triple role attempt failed massively as the movie stands at 1.7 on IMDb.

10. Disaster Movie (2008)

True to its name, the film has been a disaster too. Remember the Scary Movie franchise? This was another take by the same guys except they made the good movies look so bad that it got the IMDb rating of only 1.9, ouch!

You’ve been warned. If you do decide to check out the films from this list, I suggest you keep some aspirin handy!