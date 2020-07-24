With 105 million subscribers, Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie is one of the most famous social media celebrities, who often comments on on-going trends and events.

Yesterday, PewDiePie took to YouTube to share a video tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide, over a month ago, at the age of 34.

PewDiePie began the video by honestly stating that though he was not aware of Sushant's performances as an actor, he recently came to know about him (presumably through social media). And what he found about the actor left him visibly impressed.

He took the audience through Sushant's academic achievements while drawing comparisons about how he believed that both Sushant and he had similar experiences.

He followed it up by playing and commenting on Sushant Singh Rajput's speech from 2016, at the Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay.

At the end of the speech, PewDiePie talked about how he 'wholeheartedly agreed' with the message that Sushant had shared.

He briefly addressed the ongoing controversy around Sushant's death, ultimately ending the video by stating how he would have loved to meet Sushant.

Many people took to Twitter to comment on the PewDiePie's tribute for Sushant:

Pewdiepie - a guy who didn't know who Sushant was, spoke about him way more respectfully than most people. #pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/bVUemZhxkM — Somya Upadhyay (@otpthoschei) July 23, 2020

#pewdiepie#SushanthSinghRajput



Thank you so much pewds for talking about Sushant and how you compared yourself to him was truly inspiring.

You were always the best!❤️ pic.twitter.com/SFRiGlEHLG — Anandan Biswas (@AnandanBiswas) July 23, 2020

Holy shit PewDiePie is giving tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. — Deadcells Aldo (@Aditya14raj) July 23, 2020

To top it off, I love how he purely spoke about Sushant's views on life, money, recognition without pretending to be woke about his acting career...

Really appreciate #pewdiepie for this. Fuck anybody who thinks this was some clickbait bullshit. — Nihal (@SlickHal) July 23, 2020

The fact that felix didn't monetize his video on sushant Singh rajput makes me wanna respect him even more#pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/JWAYT1IACP — 𝙎𝙝𝙞𝙫𝙖 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙖 (@ChandanalaShiva) July 24, 2020

#PewDiePie didn't monetise his video or even put a promotion in the outro, just a respectful tribute video.

According Thank you so much 4r talking about Sushant. This guy deserves all the respect at this very moment. pic.twitter.com/GsOKjE1HCO — Ashutosh Mishra (@alokik_manushya) July 24, 2020

When no any big named Indian Youtuber made any video on Sushant Singh Rajput, then PewDiePie comes out with a beautiful video nd pays tribute to him.. #pewdiepie #sushantdeathmystry pic.twitter.com/rHRNlS4fca — Tanay Tripathi (@Tanay535) July 23, 2020

#pewdiepie

Thankyou Pewdiepie for paying tribute to SUSHANT...he is alive in our hearts with a smiling soul...and forever..

we all are missing you Sushant🥺🥺🥺🥺.... pic.twitter.com/NapQ5VVRvA — Ɱҽա_Ⱥѵì (@mew_shambhavi) July 23, 2020

You can watch the complete video here:

All images are screenshots from the PewDiePie's video on YouTube, unless specified otherwise.