With 105 million subscribers, Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie is one of the most famous social media celebrities, who often comments on on-going trends and events. 

Source: The Verge

Yesterday, PewDiePie took to YouTube to share a video tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide, over a month ago, at the age of 34. 

PewDiePie began the video by honestly stating that though he was not aware of Sushant's performances as an actor, he recently came to know about him (presumably through social media). And what he found about the actor left him visibly impressed. 

He took the audience through Sushant's academic achievements while drawing comparisons about how he believed that both Sushant and he had similar experiences. 

He followed it up by playing and commenting on Sushant Singh Rajput's speech from 2016, at the Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay.

Sushant Singh Rajput at IIT MUMBAI
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube

At the end of the speech, PewDiePie talked about how he 'wholeheartedly agreed' with the message that Sushant had shared. 

He briefly addressed the ongoing controversy around Sushant's death, ultimately ending the video by stating how he would have loved to meet Sushant. 

Many people took to Twitter to comment on the PewDiePie's tribute for Sushant: 

You can watch the complete video here:

All images are screenshots from the PewDiePie's video on YouTube, unless specified otherwise. 