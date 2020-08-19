Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her displeasure while calling out Bollywood on their treatment towards outsiders. The actor's interview with The Republic about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput garnered a lot of attention. 

However, now Kangana is voicing out her distaste for being called a 'half educated starlet' by Naseeruddin Shah. 

This tweet has come in response to Naseeruddin Shah's statement in an India Today interview when he was asked about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Though he did not take Kangana's name explicitly, the internet was quick to assume he meant her. 

No one is interested in the opinions of some half educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to, you know, get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business, I think we should not concern ourselves with it. 

                    - Naseeruddin Shah to India Today TV

In his interview, the actor also spoke about Nepotism in Bollywood and how star kids are perceived in the industry. 

I don’t understand this insider-outsider nonsense that’s going on. I mean, it’s a whole lot of rubbish and we should be put an end to this, it’s bullshit. Why would not I, who have had a secure happy life as an actor, encourage my son to go into the same profession? Would not an industrialist do it, would not a lawyer do it, would not a doctor not do it? Would not anybody do it? You mean to say that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s descendents should not have become singers?

                    - Naseeruddin Shah to India Today TV

This controversy has become a case of debate on Twitter, as netizens pick either sides. 

Which side are you on?