Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her displeasure while calling out Bollywood on their treatment towards outsiders. The actor's interview with The Republic about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput garnered a lot of attention.

However, now Kangana is voicing out her distaste for being called a 'half educated starlet' by Naseeruddin Shah.

Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain,I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me... 🙏 https://t.co/ZVXKVC4n66 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter ? 🙂 https://t.co/yA59q7Lwbf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

This tweet has come in response to Naseeruddin Shah's statement in an India Today interview when he was asked about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Though he did not take Kangana's name explicitly, the internet was quick to assume he meant her.

No one is interested in the opinions of some half educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to, you know, get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business, I think we should not concern ourselves with it.

- Naseeruddin Shah to India Today TV

In his interview, the actor also spoke about Nepotism in Bollywood and how star kids are perceived in the industry.

I don’t understand this insider-outsider nonsense that’s going on. I mean, it’s a whole lot of rubbish and we should be put an end to this, it’s bullshit. Why would not I, who have had a secure happy life as an actor, encourage my son to go into the same profession? Would not an industrialist do it, would not a lawyer do it, would not a doctor not do it? Would not anybody do it? You mean to say that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s descendents should not have become singers?

- Naseeruddin Shah to India Today TV

This controversy has become a case of debate on Twitter, as netizens pick either sides.

India owes biggest thank u to Kangana Ranaut



This lady has been abused by the poster boys of nepotism in Bollywood but she persisted



Thank u media & SC @kanganateam — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 19, 2020

I don’t agree with anything Kangana Ranaut says but, Naseeruddin Shah has no business to call her “an half educated starlet”. It is unacceptable & extremely sexist — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) August 19, 2020

So Kangana can call others B Grade actors and use nasty words for them but Naseeruddin Shah cannot call her an uneducated starlet? If you ask me, he was rather polite when he said that. — Sania Ahmad (@SaniaAhmad1111) August 18, 2020

I dare Naseeruddin Shah to use the same language against Alia Bhatt or Sonakshi Sinha!



People like #NaseeruddinShah can never utter a word against dumb star kids!



They have problems with Kangana Ranaut because she has the capacity & courage to take them all on! https://t.co/kooarbJvqR — Seema Choudhary (@Seems3r) August 18, 2020

But right now sir, at this moment and time, I believe, the youth, the nation, the legal tools trust this 'half educated starlet'. She can open up a shut murder case. She can shake up the nepo kids. And certainly can harvest up the dislikes and dent the legends. #NaseeruddinShah — Ravi Rai (@Raviravirai) August 18, 2020

Naseer is a veteran and national award winning actor his international work include league of extraordinary gentlemen, reluctant fundamentalist, he's a theatre legend, and regularly visits acting schools. He's going to b relevant for a very long time, much longer than kangna tbh. — Shubham Parewa (@ShubhamParewa10) August 19, 2020

Neutral point of view-she called them B grade and was the centre of several debates concerning feminism, toxicity etc. She received a good amount of backlash and reactions. However, when Naseeruddin did something similar the mudslinging becomes polite and sophisticated. — Swati Arya (@AryaAr16317442) August 18, 2020

