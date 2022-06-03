There's no doubt that KK was one of the most talented artists in the music industry. His soul-soothing voice felt like receiving a warm hug after a long, long day. Today, we stumbled upon a series of threads where people revealed the singer's song that made them his fans.

Ready? Let's see what people had to say!

1. "Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster). I can't imagine anyone else singing it so well."

2. "Zindagi Do Pal Ki from Kites. It's hard to describe how KK's voice and the background music resonate in such a way. Also, Dil Ibadat from the movie Tum Mile never gets older."

3. "Labon Ko is pure love, sensual and is sung with expertise by one and only KK. Apart from that, Alvida showcases desperation, anger and moving on."

4. "Bas Ek Pal is an addictive song. Also, I didn't know that Humdum Sunyio Re from Saathiya was sung by KK, apart from Shaan."

5. "Pyaar Ke Pal and Yaaron were from the same album, Pal. If Pyaar Ke Pal was your go-to farewell song, then Yaaron was the friendship anthem. Also, O Meri Jaan is the epitome of beauty. It seemed as if KK's voice was tailor-made for this one."

6. "Dil Kyun Yeh Mera. KK really hits the mark and brings in a cinematic quality to this song that firmly places the aural experience as one of being larger than life. His voice is ever so irresistible in this Rajesh Roshan composition and it makes you want to fly like a Kite."

7. "Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno."

8. "Tadap Tadap Ke (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)."

9. "Zara Sa (Jannat)."

10. "Sach Keh Raha Hai (Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein)."

11. "Awarapan Banjararapan (Awarapan)."

12. "Maine Dil Se Kaha (Rog)."

It feels like a big part of our younger-self died.

KK, you will always be missed.