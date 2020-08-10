Koi kahe, kehta rahe, kitna bhi humko deewana Hum logo ki, thokar mein hai yeh zamaana

The year was 2001. A group of young teenagers got together in a room, with glasses of cola float, and headbanged to this song, as it was was the concert of a lifetime. For them, it was.

Because that song, much like Dil Chahta Hai's entire soundtrack, became the sound of freedom, love, and friendship for a whole generation.

19 years ago, when Dil Chahta Hai released, it was certainly not the first Hindi-language film on friendship. But, it was rare in its treatment of the friendship, craziness, and the riot of emotions, that encompasses our youth.

Over the years, as generations changed from 'Gen X' to 'millennials', the feelings that the film captured, through clever writing and great music, continued to resonate with the youth.

Music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyricist Javed Akhtar gifted the audience an album that captured the spirit of adventure that is common to all 20-year-olds, while still retaining the individual rhythms that made each of the three leads - Sid, Sameer, and Aakash.

Here's a look at the songs that we listened to on our walkmans, prepared dances on, and even today, play on long drives and late nights:

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe

The first song in the film, Koi Kahe, captured the sheer optimism and abandonment of our youth and brought singers, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, and KK, together for the first time. It's a reflection of the time where we truly believe the world is our oyster, and are not disillusioned by harsh realities.

Even today, every time this song plays, most of us are transported to the time where we had more confidence than sense. To be honest, sometimes, that's a good thing.

Dil Chahta Hai

The title track of the film is an ode to road trips, friends-like-family, and the 'good, old, days'. Honestly, if there was a song that summed up our sense of nostalgia and our fondness of youth, it's Dil Chahta Hai.

It beautifully captures the impossible yet undeniable desire to stop the passage of time, and stay in limbo, surrounded by great adventures and even greater friends. Also, are you even a 2000s kid if this song does not play during a road trip?

Woh Ladki Hai Kahan

Long before 'viral dance moves' was even a thing, choreographer Farah Khan gave us the iconic hook step of Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.

This was the song for the hopeless romantic - Sameer. A guy who spent years being in love with the idea of love, before finally finding 'the one'.

Unlike Bollywood's Romeos, Sameer didn't mope his way through life, but rather, looked out for each new love adventure with renewed passion and romance. And that's the spirit of the song.

Kaisi Hai Yeh Rut

Kaisi Hai Yeh Rut was an expression of love's first touch. And it remains a reminder of the sheer joy of being in love, when your heart seems to swell in size, a constant smile is fixed on your face, and you feel like floating on air.

The love song for Sid was as beautiful and ethereal as the man it was picturized on - because truly, men like Sid are almost a dream in today's day and age.

Jaane Kyun

The song that turned even a cynic into a poet - Jaane Kyun tells us the story of Aakash and Shalini. It's the quintessential story of opposites attract. But under Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's skillful composition, even the age-old enemies-to-lovers story got a fresh new lease of life.

Tanhaai

Tanhaai is an expression of Aakash's intense hurt. Because, for a guy who didn't believe in love, the helplessness and anguish of heartbreak are far more acute.

Though Kaisi Hai Yeh Rut is far more expressive in its lyrics, Tanhaai--the only 'sad' song from the album--feels far more evocative and powerful, thanks to Sonu Nigam's powerful vocals.

It's a testament to the composers and lyricist, that Dil Chahta Hai gave us three love songs, as unique as the characters they focused on, and yet, relatable AF.

Few songs have come close to understanding and expressing the bonds of friendship like the album of Dil Chahta Hai. So, here's to forever headbanging to Koi Kahe, playing Dil Chahta Hai on road trips, dancing to Woh Ladki, and crying on Tanhaai.

Design credits: Saransh Singh