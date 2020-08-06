The actor and model, Sameer Sharma famous for his work in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki has passed away. Sameer allegedly died of suicide at his apartment in Malad West.

The actor was 44-years-old and was reportedly found by the watchman, two days after his death.

A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy.

- senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station told Mid-Day

The actor was also a part of famous TV shows like Left Right Left, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Dil Kya Chahta Hai and Geet Hui Sabse Parayee.





If you or someone you love are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. Encourage them to reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).

