Most cities in India have been put under a complete lockdown to keep COVID-19 from spreading. Yesterday, a 'Janta Curfew' was placed by PM Narendra Modi where he asked people to stay indoors.

Yet, there were those who stepped out in large numbers around 5 pm, defeating the whole purpose of the curfew.

Visuals from #Rajasthan



Men, women , children come out on streets of Jaipur to support unsung heroes of our society



Men, women , children come out on streets of Jaipur to support unsung heroes of our society

In the backdrop of iconic hawa mahal chant slogans

Frustrated by this, guess who decided to call them out?

Things have gotten so bad that, Rakhi Sawant is asking everyone to pray and stay indoors during quarantine. She called out those who went out in large numbers, without caring for their safety or that of others, and said that this is the time we protect ourselves.

She even shared an IGTV video where she asked people to stop going out of their houses, use sanitisers and stop the disease from spreading.