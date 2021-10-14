The season 3 of a show we can't believe we love as much as we do, YOU is finally coming to Netflix at the end of this week. But even before the show released, it has been renewed for a 4th season. The hype is real.

Hello, you.



For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/mIqXwvUDIl — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2021

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti star in the 3rd season of the show but the casting of the next season is yet to be announced.

All we know is that Joe Goldberg is coming back for another season and we're not prepared for the mess he'll make.